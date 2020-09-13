The past six months have not been easy for businesses and industries in Gaston County.

Nor has the sledding been smooth for the host of nonprofit agencies which seek to provide help and support to Gaston families in need.

But despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on virtually every aspect of life and of business, the Gaston County United Way will this week launch its annual fundraising campaign with a lofty goal: $1.3 million.

"Everyone is hurting," said United Way President Linda Slade. "The county has faced layoffs, loss of income, job furloughs, but the need to help others is always there."

"We can’t have a big kick-off event," said Slade. "We have had to pivot. We have had to adjust. This will be the year of the virtual campaign. But we trust it will be successful."

In addition to kicking off the annual fundraising campaign this week, United Way will also be launching a "Canpaign" as well — an effort to gather at least a ton of food for food pantries and ministries around the county.

"These ministries are helping to ensure that a lot of people in this county do not go hungry," said Slade. "But the pandemic has left their shelves depleted. We need to help them recover."

As Julie Pettus, director of the Dallas-High Shoals Christian Ministries noted, "We are feeding 200 to 300 families per week. We get most of our food from the Second Harvest Food Bank in Charlotte, but contributions can help us provide things that the food bank does not give us."

Items that are especially needed by all local ministries, Pettus said, are canned meats and vegetables, canned soups, and breakfast items such as granola bars and fruit bars.

Slade said the United Way will be announcing later this month its methods of collecting food items.

Gathering both the food and the money will be a challenge in these uncertain times, she said.

"We’re planning to launch a 100 X 100 campaign, through which 100 small businesses and families can donate $100," she said. "Every dollar contributed can help."

Slade noted that the Gaston United Way has been in existence for 67 years, through fat years and lean, but its mission remains the same:

"Helping people to improve their lives. Helping raise the standard of living for all of Gaston County. Giving people help and hope when they need it most."