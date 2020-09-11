The Nick Cannon Foundation & Microsoft gives support to Brigade Boys & Girls Club with a $12,000 technology donation

WILMINGTON – The Nick Cannon Foundation in collaboration with Microsoft donated Microsoft Surface Pro Tablets and Microsoft Surface Pro Laptops to the Brigade Boys & Girls Club valued at $12,000.

The Nick Cannon Foundation was established in 2004 and has a long term commitment to serving youth. Their mission is to provide skills and leadership development with a focus on entrepreneurship, college and career readiness and motivating youth through multimedia platforms.

Got a niche and want to be in the know? Subscribe to our free newsletters!

Update My Profile

Brigade recently opened full-day enrichment centers to support youth attending school virtually so the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

"I partnered with Microsoft and Boys & Girls Clubs in order to help young people of color recognize they too can help create technology of the future," Nick Cannon said.

"Brigade’s mission is to ensure that all young people, especially those who need us most, reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens," said Angie Hill, CEO of Brigade Boys & Girls Club. "The Nick Cannon Foundation is helping us make that possible because in today’s world technology is everything."

This collaboration between Brigade Boys & Girls Club and the Nick Cannon Foundation will allow youth in Wilmington to achieve academic success, especially during these times when school is ever changing and the school year is uncertain.