The investigation is ongoing

Wilmington police responded to a report of a shooting in the Hillcrest neighborhood Tuesday night shortly after 8 p.m.

When they arrived at 1402 Meares St., officers found a 44-year-old male with "life-threatening wounds" and another man with minor injuries, according to a press release from the Wilmington Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.

This man was briefly placed in custody and released, while the 44-year-old was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Neither man has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Reporter Jonathan Haynes can be reached at 910-343-2339 or jhaynes@starnewsonline.com