Kids have been deprived the simplest of joys in 2020 however, one of those was given back last Friday at 5 p.m. when Governor Roy Cooper announced playgrounds across the state could reopen as part of Phase 2.5.

During his recent briefing, Cooper cited new and emerging science showed that the virus doesn't spread as easily on surfaces and instead is more prone to spread by respiratory droplets.

Onslow County Parks and Recreation crews are not taking any chances as they are disinfecting all playgrounds twice daily at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and continue to urge visitors to practice social distancing.

Once the caution tape was removed, many families flocked to the parks in order to help break in the slides and swings they have missed since the start of COVID-19 in March. One parent described the feeling as a sigh of relief when visiting Onslow Pines Park, not just because it gives her kids somewhere to play.

"It is an inexpensive option to have in order to help kids enjoy some exercise and actually play outside, especially now that the weather is getting nicer," said Jacksonville native Victoria Hanson. "For some who continue to struggle paying bills, this was a sigh of relief to be able to bring the kids to play again without having to spend money."

What was previously a daily routine for her family, Hanson added her kids have been eager since being broken from that cycle to get back to the playgrounds.

Even though the effects of reopening the playgrounds are too soon to tell, the Health Department’s Public Information Officer Catherine Memelli said they will continue to monitor where the cases are coming from.

Some say they are not concerned with the playgrounds being reopened. Swansboro mother Kaileigh DiFabrizio added kids carry germs all the time and the threat of them contracting something else while playing with friends rather than COVID-19 concerns her more.

However, there is a level of uncertainty for other families who are still remaining cautious when it comes to bringing their kids to the playgrounds.

When asked what would ease her mind, Stephanie Bryant explained regulating the amount of people on the playgrounds like some of the indoor play areas would help, but ultimately it’s the trust needed in the person next to you that makes her uneasy.

Taking personal responsibility when it comes to her family is her top priority as she would rather wait to see if anything comes from the virus when reopening the playgrounds.

"It is just like everything else we have been cautious of when businesses reopened. We didn’t go out to eat immediately and we’ll wait to see how this is affected too."