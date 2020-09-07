Gastonia officials said it’s almost time to chuck, toss and roll your extra junk and gunk to the curb as Free Excess Household Trash Week returns Sept. 21-25.

A record 474 tons - or nearly 1 million pounds - of household clutter was hauled away to the county landfill the last time Free Excess Trash Week came around in March, according to city officials.

After months of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, city officials say they expect to blow past that total figure later this month.

"Solid Waste has seen a big increase in yard waste being placed at the curb since the pandemic began in the spring," according to Gastonia Solid Waste Division Director DeeDee Gillis. "We believe that’s because more customers are at home with more time to work in their yards. And with more people at home, we expect they’ll also be cleaning out their attics, sheds and spare rooms in preparation for this fall’s free week."

How it works

Twice each year, once in the spring and again in the fall, Gastonia offers a free chance to ditch bulky items like furniture, mattresses, and other clutter that simply won't fit in a garbage cart. The city waives its fees - $15 for items up to 100 pounds and $25 for items weighing 100 pounds or more - and hauls that mess away for free.

There's a catch

If the item has an electrical cord you'll be on the hook for a $25 fee. That charge applies to electronics like TVs and computer monitors and appliances like water heaters and dryers, along with tires since state law won't permit the city to toss those items into landfills.

You'll still have to take

Free Excess Trash Week does not include items like automobiles or engine parts - including batteries. Those must be taken to the Gaston County Landfill for disposal along with construction debris or dirt, rocks, bricks or ceramic tile, along with liquids, poisons or explosives and paint cans that contain wet paint. The city does not charge to dispose of paint cans, as long as kitty litter or sand has been added to completely dry the paint and the cans fit inside the roll-out garbage cart.

Questions about which items will be collected for free?

Call Gastonia's Solid Waste customer service office at 704-866-6774.

Put eligible trash at the curb the evening before your regular pickup day the week of Sept. 21-25

But don't put items out too early or city officials said you might incur a charge. Yard waste won't be picked up the week of Sept. 21-25 either to facilitate Free Excess Household Trash Week.

Is it completely free?

Not quite, as the city incurs some extra cost to move the mountains of trash. During the last 'free week' in March, the city paid $21,600 in landfill disposal fees - at $27 per ton - and employee overtime.

Reach Adam Orr at 704-869-1828 or aorr@gastongazette.com