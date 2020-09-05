Michael Burt received the Class of 2024 Brody Scholar award

GREENVILLE — A Wilmington native at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine has been awarded the university’s most prestigious scholarship.

Michael Burt received the Class of 2024 Brody Scholar award, valued at $115,000. He is one of three students selected for the award this year.

As a Brody Scholar, Burt will receive four years of medical school tuition, living expenses and the opportunity to design his own summer enrichment program that can include travel abroad. The award will also support community service projects he may undertake while in medical school.

Burt is the son of Raymond Burt and the late Amy Burt of Wilmington and graduated from Laney High School in Wilmington.

He graduated Summa cum laude from North Carolina State University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

While pursuing his undergraduate degree, he was an active member of the Phi Beta Kappa, an academic honor society.

After college, he worked as an English teacher in rural South Korea, as an AmeriCorps member with the Palmetto Conservation Foundation in South Carolina and as a psychiatric nurse aide in Raleigh before deciding to return to school for a more defined career path.

"Medicine has always been intellectually interesting and offers me the opportunity to take a hands-on role in improving people’s lives," Burt said. "It seemed like the best fit for me, so I just went for it and it’s been great so far."

Burt said he’s currently interested in pursuing psychiatry, family medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation, but is keeping his options open.