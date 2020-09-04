The program places undergraduate students throughout eastern North Carolina as part of internship projects that address community-identified priorities.

GREENVILLE — East Carolina University senior Peyton Jackson and junior Meredith Ferreri, both Wilmington natives, will spend the fall as part of the university’s State Employees Credit Union Public Fellows Internship program.

The program places undergraduate students throughout eastern North Carolina as part of internship projects that address community-identified priorities. The program provides opportunities for students to develop leadership, analytical, problem solving, communication, and project management skills, as well as allowing them to network in professional settings.

Jackson, a biology major, will spend the semester interning with the North Carolina Coastal Federation. As an intern with the federation, Jackson will work with staff to apply research, analytical and professional writing skills to coastal management issues.

Ferreri, a political science major, will spend the semester interning with the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce. As an intern with the chamber, Ferreri will learn about the inner workings of tourism and economic development. Ferreri will also compile information and data, update databases, and assist with special projects as needed.