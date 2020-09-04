Plenty of action will take place at local orchards and farms this Labor Day weekend during the N.C. Apple Festival, but downtown Hendersonville businesses are getting in on the fun as well.

Typically, the festival hosts a downtown street fair with hundreds of vendors and hundreds of thousands of visitors. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival is spreading out and taking it to the growers with Orchard Trail Days, a self-guided tour of Henderson County’s apple orchards.

This means smaller crowds downtown at the mom-and-pop businesses that make Historic Downtown Hendersonville special, city officials said Thursday. Businesses will offer sales and activities during the festival.

LoveHendo Saturday, celebration of downtown held on the first Saturday of each month, will occur this weekend. Main Street will be closed to vehicles to allow space for visitors and activities.

Downtown businesses are giving back to local nonprofits with partnerships and fundraising opportunities during LoveHendo Saturday. Many are offering a percentage of sales for the day to their nonprofit of choice.

Downtown merchants have seen the struggle faced by many nonprofits amid the closures and are ready to support their friends and community partners.

Featured businesses and nonprofits include:

• Silver Fox Gallery & Team ECCO Aquarium & Shark Lab

• Vintage Photo Scan & Arts Council of Henderson County

• The Cheerful Word & Thrive

• Homestead Linens & Big Brothers Big Sisters of WNC

• Mast General Store & Habitat for Humanity

• Moonshine & Magnolias, Black Bear Coffee, and Brandy’s on Main & Hands On Children's Museum

• Wine Sage and Gourmet, Guidon Brewing & Safelight

• Never Blue & the Blue Ridge Humane Society

• Rotary Club of Hendersonville CART (Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust) collection of spare change near Wag! A Unique Pet Boutique on the 200 block.

Jenifer Ojeda, store manager of Silver Fox Gallery was happy to participate in this promotion.

"Even with the Apple Festival not going on, we are continuing with our annual Labor Day Sale! This year is even more special because we are donating a portion of our sales to our neighbors, Team ECCO. We want all businesses to succeed during this time and this is a way we can help," she said in the release.

Traditions continue

The Hendersonville Farmers Market at the Historic Train Depot on Maple Street will feature Bright Branch Farms on-site with a truckload of apples, apple donuts, and apple cider slushies to celebrate the weekend, in addition to 30-plus vendors of fresh local produce and meat, baked goods, prepared foods and, craft vendors.

Other apple-infused offerings will include mini apple pies from Raspberry Fields, and house-made apple syrup with coffee at ShareWell Coffee and Roastery. The market is open 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Kiwanis Club of Hendersonville is forgoing the traditional pancake breakfast but will kick off its centennial year by giving out "pancake breakfast to-go." Kiwanis Club members will give away preassembled bags at the Hendersonville Farmers Market and in the 400 block of Main Street near Postero from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Apple Festival Races, hosted by the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce are virtual. This means runners can complete the course of their choice at any time during the weekend. Register for the race at www.hendersoncountychamber.org to receive a race packet and goodies...after the run is completed, stop downtown for a bite to eat or a craft beer.

Things to do downtown:

• Team ECCO Shark Lab & Aquarium will have mermaid and critter meet and greets, arts and crafts and other outdoor activities.

• This will be the first weekend of the Sun Earth Universe NASA Space Exhibit, for private parties and open to the public groups of up to 8 people. This special exhibit is brought to you by Team ECCO Shark Lab & Aquarium and is located at the Shelley’s Jewelry building – 429 N. Main St.

• Art Mob Studios will have several art and craft demonstrations and booths on the 400 block near Postero.

• Live music in the 200 block: Fiddlin’ Ryn & Friends, 2-4 p.m.; Myron Hyman, 5-7 p.m.

• Free outdoor fitness in the 400 Block: Yoga with YMCA at 8:30 a.m. (bring your own mat); Sit Step Sing Chair Fitness at 10:30 a.m. (bring your own chair).

• Saturday and Sunday, Guidon Brewing is hosting a "mini Apple Festival" with vendors and music.

Getting around

Main Street will be closed to vehicles all day on Saturday and the first Saturday of each month from Second Avenue to Sixth Avenue. Cross streets will remain open to traverse to the unique avenue businesses and the abundant downtown parking available just a short walk from Main Street.

The spaces on Main immediately in front of the Historic Henderson County Courthouse are reserved for handicapped parking.

Visit www.hvlnc.gov/parking for a map of downtown parking.