The wounds were non-fatal

A 36-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man.

Akia Mills is charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Around 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 2, Wilmington police responded to the 1500 block of Moore Plaza in reference to a stabbing.

They found a 53-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening wound.

Police then took Mills into custody without incident.

She is being held without bond.

