A debate between NC-11 Congressional candidates Madison Cawthorn and Moe Davis will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 9, hosted by Southwestern Community College.

Cawthorn, a Republican, and Davis, a Democrat, will face off Nov. 3 in an election to fill the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by now-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

A two-day Best in the West public forum will be held with the candidates Friday and Saturday, hosted by Smoky Mountain News, Blue Ridge Public Radio and Mountain Xpress.

The forum will be livestreamed on Blue Ridge Public Radio’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/blueridgepublic.

On Sept. 9, Bucky Dann’s Social Problems class at SCC will question the two candidates during the debate.

The debate will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Gov. Roy Cooper. The college will provide live streaming video at https://livestream.com/southwesterncc/congress2020.

Forum dates are:

Friday, Sept 4, 7:30 p.m., at Western Carolina University’s Biltmore Park campus.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., at Western Carolina University’s Cullowhee campus.

For updates from the Cawthorn campaign, visit www.madisoncawthorn.com or www.facebook.com/Cawthorn2020.

For updates from the Davis campaign, visit https://moedavisforcongress.com/ or facebook.com/MoeDavisforCongress.