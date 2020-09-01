Rodney James is known to appreciate a good cup of tea. And he believes the water he uses to make his daily tea is better than any he’s ever tasted.

And the reason why? The water he so highly speaks of comes right out of the air.

An Arizona company, Zero Mass Water, has installed two of its Source hydropanels at Duke Energy’s Emerging Technology Application and Training Center in Mount Holly. The hydropanels may look like solar panels, but they pull moisture from the air, condense it, and then store it for drinking and other household uses.

The water pulled from the hydropanels at Mount Holly are connected to a nearby outside water fountain and also piped inside to the facility’s Envision Room where Smart Appliances are tested. It’s also where James, the technology development manager for Duke Energy’s Emerging Technologies office, and other Duke employees make their tea and coffee.

Each of the hydropanels at Duke Energy can provide up to a gallon or about 12 bottles of water per day, said Mike Rowand, the director of technology development for Duke Energy.

"It’s a premium water," said Rowand, who has two of the hydropanels installed at his own home. "It’s starting with pure water, no impurities whatsoever, and then it’s just mineralized to what an ideal taste is."

He’s been working with the company since they combined on a pilot project in Ecuador five years ago.

"Obviously, there’s a use for this in the Third World, but there are applications in the First World as well. In the U.S. and all over, there’s places with bad water or situations where the infrastructure isn’t there," Rowand said.

The panels have been installed in 45 countries, including the U.S. where they’re being used to provide water to people living in the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Rowand said the hydropanels could also be a good option for areas where its impossible or too expensive to trench and dig.

"You don’t need any other infrastructure. That’s the beauty of it. You don’t need electricity, you don’t need water pipes. You could take this water fountain and stick it in the desert and you’ve got drinking water," he said.

The cost to install two units runs upward of $5,000, but Rowand said it could be an option for those who don’t have a reliable source for clean water.

"If you buy bottled water for your drinking water, it’s going to be cheaper," he said.

Zero Mass Water recently raised $50 million from investors, which company founder and CEO Cody Friesen said would be used for renewable water technologies to expand large-scale installations and launch direct-to-consumer initiatives, including residential installations beyond North America.

Duke Energy also invested in Zero Mass Water. They have been testing the hydropanels at the Mount Holly facility for the past four years.

The solar water panels are just one of the many items currently being tested at Duke Energy’s Emerging Technology office, which aims to look at things that could benefit customers up to 15 years into the future.

"Duke Energy has always been a technology forward company," James said. "We have always asked, ’How can new technology help us deliver a better product?’"

Among the items being tested at the Mount Holly facility are solar panels, battery storage, microgrids, electric vehicle chargers and smart home appliances.

At one time, there were plans by Duke Energy to abandon the Mount Holly site, but it’s now serving as the company’s research and development center. It houses the company’s Emerging Technologies team that numbers 20 employees.

The center hosts thousands of worldwide visitors each year. There are visits by representatives from power companies in France, Germany and Thailand, as well as legislative and education groups.

"This place has kind of grown in importance over the last few years," said Duke Energy spokesman Randy Wheeless, noting that a large number of the items being tested are "clean technologies." Duke Energy has a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

You can reach Michael Banks at 704-869-1842, email mbanks@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @MichaelBanksNC.