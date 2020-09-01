Cameron Art Museum Commemorates Women’s Suffrage Centennial with 19th Amendment Community Project

WILMINGTON -- Cameron Art Museum commemorates the Women’s Suffrage Centennial with a community project to celebrate women’s right to vote that invites discussion about the long-running battle for suffrage.

Artists, quilters, textile artists, students, and all community members are invited to help create a 12-feet wide by 16-feet tall banner of the actual text of the 19th Amendment that will hang outside CAM. Participants will create the words and letters of the 19th Amendment or write a brief message about what voting means to them. This community-created banner will be displayed until the presidential election in November.

Anyone interested in participating can purchase a packet with the Tyvek "tile" of material that will be your canvas, instructions, a Votes for Women button, and information about the 19th Amendment on the museum’s website for $15. This project is in conjunction with CAM’s new exhibition She Persists. All proceeds benefit CAM. For more information, visit cameronartmuseum.org/index.php?c=19th-Amendment#faq.

She Persists, which will open when CAM is able to re-open, coincides with the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and explores the ways in which female artists in Cameron Art Museum’s permanent collection persist in their own lives, in their communities, in their world, both personally and politically -- through art.

From Mary Cassatt, whose paintings and prints were featured in exhibitions supporting suffrage, to feminist Audrey Flack, whose work Medea is a conscious redeeming of that tragic figure, to Beverly Buchanan, who fiercely explored identity as an African American woman through sculpture, land art, photography, and painting, this exhibition of 100 works for the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment creates a powerful dialogue about what it means to be a woman.

