Editor’s note: This story has been updated to fix an error.

Talina Massey possesses an abundance of energy and positivity that permeates into virtually every aspect of her life. Her natural aptitude as a leader and her exceptional communication skills have helped steer many local nonprofits to success.

Originally from Buffalo, New York, Talina had served on their Urban Chamber of Commerce and was involved in canvassing and grassroots leadership. She was also involved with the NAACP and an annual African American and Hispanic Caucus, all of which helped her learn how to effectively engage and communicate with people. She served in the Marine Corps from 2002 to 2010. Her first duty station assignment was in New Bern, and she grew to appreciate the area so much that she decided to return.

"I always knew that New Bern was a nice place to raise kids, and I got tired of the snow in Buffalo," she said. "So when the opportunity presented itself to possibly move back to New Bern, it was kind of a no-brainer because it's a great place to raise your family."

Upon her arrival in 2015, Talina started looking for ways to get involved. She began working for a company that provided contractors for Cherry Point and learned a lot about federal contracting, city supply chains and minority business enterprises, including how to certify businesses and provide effective social media marketing. She became a SCORE mentor, providing free resources and advice for people who owned or wanted to start a small business. She also volunteered at her children’s schools, began helping with the video ministry at Without Limits Christian Center and discovered the local NAACP.

"I went to a couple meetings and I knew that I could be of service through there," she said. "If I don't know anybody, I'm new here—the Yankee, so to speak—I just kind of wanted to figure out, obviously, how do I get into the stream of what's going on here? And the NAACP was monumental in helping me meet some of the leaders."

She is now an executive officer with the NAACP and helps with voter registration, gathering information for the public and maintaining their website and social media platforms. She connected with several other community leaders and volunteers and went on the serve with many of them in other ventures, one of which was Wash Away Unemployment. The nonprofit helped those who had been incarcerated have a second chance at life through resources for employment, housing and other services. Talina helped them uncover their strengths and skills and then set off to find appropriate connections.

"Then we ended up doing the Second Chance Gala," said Talina. "We came up with the idea to jacket people like the Masters in golf and giving them a second chance at life so that they felt honored and respected because they had done so much to redeem themselves from what people saw as their bad record. And we purposefully chose people who were doing outstanding work in the community, not just surviving or thriving."

Talina then founded Project Restore, a movement to give a voice to marginalized communities while alerting the public to events planned in the area, such as church barbecues, nonprofit fundraisers and workshops. Everyone involved worked to strengthen families, help second-chance citizens and provide business information and resources to the community. They also worked on beautification projects throughout Five Points, painted businesses, rebuilt ramps and had "sweat equity" days with area youth.

"We would just have hamburgers and hot dogs outside and would cut grass and pick up trash," said Talina. "And we kind of called ourselves the Avengers at the time, because we were the young folks who were making the most noise about the change that we wanted to see in our communities."

Through Tryon Palace, Talina helped bolster the Juneteenth celebration in New Bern, bringing people together for fun activities while also educating them on the complex history of slavery in the United States. Not everyone eagerly embraced it, but it has since gained many supporters. This February marked the area’s third annual Juneteenth celebration, which has seen increasing support and participation.

"People looked at me kind of crazy at first, like, ‘Oh, what is this thing you're bringing?’" she said. "But we ended up getting the proclamations from the county and the city, and now it's had more support this year than it's ever had before."

About two years ago, Talina became the chief of staff for healthcare practitioners at BrainTap, a company which utilizes sound and light therapy to benefit or ease a plethora of topics, from cancer and alcoholism to weight loss and jet lag. Her position has allowed her to travel all over the world for trade shows to observe how different areas are affected by life events and mental health. BrainTap has a partnership with Promise Place, which offers solace for victims of domestic and sexual violence, and is a sponsor of their annual Barn Bash. They hope to partner with more nonprofits in the future.

"It's a hidden gem here in New Bern that people aren't aware of," said Talina. "They have light and sound therapy, which has proven very helpful to a point where we're doing studies with autistic children and vets and just a multitude of people."

With her business expertise and experience, Talina started her own company, aptly named Business Savvy, and continues to help people with the different aspects of owning a business. She also offers entertainment assistance and helps people with event planning, decorations and DJs.

Talina is also a member of the local American Legion Post 24 and hopes to bring more young people into the group. She volunteers for and helps promote the annual Veterans Stand Down, which brings together community resources for veterans with an emphasis on the homeless and underserved, and she has served on the board of Swiss Bear.

"That was amazing just to see how MumFest all comes together and the support that they offer downtown," she said. "Just seeing how all of that moves and works and things like that gave me a very good idea of the inner workings of the support systems that are in place in the city. That was also an eye-opening experience for me to see where the lack of resources are."

A few years ago, she became involved with the New Bern Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Group, and she strongly believed in their mission of supporting young entrepreneurs in Craven County. Realizing a lack of diversity and true representation of all community facets, she soon joined Young Urban Professionals (YUP) of Eastern North Carolina.

"I love to see organizations that represent the demographics of your area," she said. "And I'm one of those people—I'm a bridge builder and I like to stand in the gap."

One of Talina’s latest undertakings is serving as president of YUP. Now in her second term, she still relishes in her role of helping young people fulfill their career goals, which has also inspired her own children, ages 13 and 15.

"It's super fulfilling," she said. "YUP has done things for our young professionals that haven’t been done, especially in minority communities, like seeing their leaders speak to people like neuroscientists who can give them business advice."

They recently started a book club aimed at satisfying the members’ love of reading while also connecting with authors and additional resources. They hope to continue their mission of providing support and educational opportunities for all demographics while connecting with other local nonprofits to maximize their reach.

"We foresee in the future that all of these young groups will come together," said Talina. "We’re hoping to do a young professionals convention when everything opens back up and we're able to get everybody together, hopefully on one big Zoom call or something. We just maintain open communication with everyone, and we're open to partnering with anyone for any great cause, especially if it's going to edify the youth or help our members in any sort of way."

Talina is one of the newest board members of the Craven Arts Council, which featured a well-received Juneteenth display by local artists at the Bank of the Arts last year. They’re currently working on a sculpture in the Five Points area, allowing the youth to get involved in the art scene.

"It's an opportunity for me to work with youth and the Boys & Girls Club and all of these other places that I may not have been able to touch doing some of the work that I have been doing," she said. "And I’ve volunteered there at the Boys & Girls Club several times."

Outside of her career and volunteer work, Talina constantly receives requests for advice, help with seeking jobs and many other things. She and a group of friends are always on the lookout for people in need, and they come up with ideas on how to help those people or provide them resources that can help. Many times, the assistance comes out of their own pockets to provide groceries and help people pay rent. They also find ways to deliver holiday meals to people who can’t drive.

Talina believes it’s just something that community leaders are supposed to do, and she feels that anyone who is able should help with figuring out problems and filling in gaps that exist in the community.

"New Bern is an awesome place where all things come together, but it’s an awesome place where opportunities are for individuals to define exactly who they are and exactly how they’d like to contribute to society," said Talina. "Just being here has given me such a great opportunity to marginalize individuals—youth, second-chance individuals and just about every facet of our society. I’m so excited to be here, I’m so excited to be doing the good work that we’re doing and I’m excited to serve."

Do you know somebody who should be featured in 52 Faces of Community? Visit https://www.newbernsj.com/52fac es and click on the "Submit a Face" button.