Vandalism impedes First Amendment right

To the editor: The Henderson County Democratic Party has placed several large signs around the county on private property and many are suffering vandalism. These signs are protected by our constitutional right to free speech. The positive messages on these signs should represent the shared values of all Henderson County residents regardless of party affiliation. Some examples:

Protect Rural Hospitals

Support Small Business

Healthcare: A Fundamental Need

Reverse Climate Change

Main Street, Not Wall Street

Are the positive Democrat messages so intimidating and disturbing to the Republicans in Henderson County that it is necessary to resort to cowardly vandalism to quiet the messages that clearly support Western North Carolina people?Message to vandals: Instead of trampling on our First Amendment rights, it would be more constructive to engage us in a respectful dialogue about the merits of the values that we are expressing on our signs.

We need to hear from the more responsible members of the local Republican party denouncing these destructive tendencies of its more radical membership. Silence is consent, if not outright encouragement.

Kathleen Gould, chair, Henderson County Democratic Party

Save Social Security, Medicare

To the editor: In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act. In the debate, conservatives spoke out against it. Rep. John Taber of New York: "Never in the history of the world has any measure been brought here so insidiously designed as to enslave workers and to prevent any possibility of the employers providing work for the people." (Social Security equals slavery.)

But, in 1932, Democrats had won an overwhelming victory and Republicans couldn’t stop it. In the presidential election of 1936, Republican candidate Alf Landon called for the repeal of Social Security.

In 2005, George W. Bush and conservatives called for private Social Security accounts. If Bush’s plan had not been stopped, the door would have been opened for the disabling of Social Security.

Social Security is not a constitutional right. Neither is Medicare. So, they are up for a vote every election cycle. Trump and his congressional enablers have to be voted out of office to stop the threats.

But, it’s not just Social Security and Medicare. The entire core functions of government that protect the safety, security, and well-being of citizens are under attack. Trump, Mitch McConnell, and Thom Tillis have to go! Vote them all out!

Chris Walters, Hendersonville

We need facts about Socialism

To the editor: I long to see a fact-based column on what Socialism is and is not. Socialism is not Communist Russia or China. It is not South and Central American dictatorships.

Socialized medicine: Medicare and the VA. Redistribution of income: Social Security. Medicaid: surely Marxist!

Yes, the Prime Minister of Denmark declared Denmark is not a Socialist country . . . they just have a "very extensive social safety net." Far more extensive than Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid.

In 1978 the average CEO here made about 30 times the average worker and the top tax bracket was 70%. Today it is nearly 300 times the average worker and the top tax is 37%. Minimum wage, inflation-adjusted, peaked in 1968. If workers at the bottom are in fact essential, shouldn’t they be paid at least a living wage? Henry Ford said if he paid his workers more, they could afford his cars. He would sell more and everyone would be better off.

Have we forgotten that basic economic reality of a consumer-driven economy? The Preamble to our Constitution calls for us to "promote the general Welfare." Let’s talk about that, too, rationally and honestly.

Cheryl Goodwin, Columbus