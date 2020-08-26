With Labor Day, cold and flu season near, region is at a crucial moment in pandemic, health officials say

SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. -- A recent downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the area appears to be holding up, last week’s data from local health departments suggests.

For the past several weeks, the numbers have shown a leveling off and a modest reduction. Lisa Brown, an official with the New Hanover County Health Department, noted the trend at the end of July, but remained cautious about how long it might last as well as its accuracy, especially after Hurricane Isaias disrupted testing and reporting.

Although the area is still seeing more new cases per day than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider a manageable level, health officials report some rare good news.

During a stretch in June and July, New Hanover County was averaging more than 40 new cases a day and Brunswick was seeing about 25, a surge officials attributed to the state’s Phase 2 relaxation in restrictions and Memorial Day and Fourth of July crowds. In recent weeks, those numbers have dropped to about 30 and 10, respectively.

The story is similar in Pender County.

"We have been trending down as well," county Health and Human Services director Carolyn Moser said Tuesday.

In June the county saw new cases range from four to 10 a day, then increase to six to 19 a day in July. So far in August, Pender is seeing five to eight new cases per day. The county has had far fewer total cases and deaths than its much-larger neighbors Brunswick and New Hanover.

"We are encouraged by the difference we are seeing in our local data, and the progress made by our community to protect one another," Carla Turner, New Hanover Public Health assistant director, said in a new release. "But it’s important to note … that we are still seeing as many as 30 cases a day."

"We are really encouraged and proud to see how many people in Brunswick County are taking the virus seriously and are wearing their face coverings while they are out," said Brunswick Health Services Director Cris Harrelson.

Although the improved numbers were welcome news, health officials are concerned that the trend could be undermined by the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

"While the current new case count numbers are encouraging, we need to stay on our guard," Harrelson said. "With Labor Day just around the corner, we still need to take protective measures as we head into September."

Health officials and health care providers also are concerned about the convergence of COVID-19 with the upcoming cold and flu season.

"The better position we put ourselves and the community in now, the better positioned we will be later to respond to cold and flu season," Turner said. "So keep wearing your mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands often, and make plans to get your flu shot."

Meanwhile, New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced Monday it is relaxing the visitor restrictions that have been in place at its facilities for most of the pandemic. NHRMC spokesperson Julian March, however, said the move was not related to the improving case numbers in the area.

Enacting the strict no-visitors policy (with some limited exceptions) that’s been in place was a hard decision, but a move that was needed at the time, March said Tuesday.

"With so much unknown about the spread of the virus, it was necessary to take every precaution," he said. "Since then, we have secured more protective equipment, learned more about how the virus can spread, and developed procedures to protect individuals from exposure."

As of Tuesday, NHRMC is allowing hospitalized patients to choose one person over the age of 18 who may visit between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The designated person will be the only permitted visitor during the patient’s stay. Those who are over 65, pregnant or immunocompromised are discouraged from visiting,

Visitors will be screened at designated entrances, and anyone with symptoms associated with COVID-19 may not enter. All visitors will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth, wash hands often and practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others while at NHRMC.

There are additional requirements for certain facilities. Details are available at nhrmc.org/patients. Novant Brunswick Medical Center visitor guidelines can be found at novanthealth.org.

Reporter Scott Nunn can be reached at 910-343-2272 or Scott.Nunn@StarNewsOnline.com