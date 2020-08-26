Chris Langolis has been named Leland's fire chief

LELAND – The Town of Leland is pleased to announce its new fire chief, Chris Langlois.

Langlois, who began work with the town on Aug. 17 was officially sworn in as Leland’s fire chief during a ceremony on Aug. 24 at Leland Town Hall. He fills the position left vacant by John Grimes, who was named as the town’s first emergency management director in April. Deputy Chief Ronnie Hayes served as interim fire chief prior to Langlois’ arrival.

"His experience – and his dedication to community – make him an ideal person to continue the mission of Leland Fire/Rescue and to help the department evolve as the Town continues to grow," Grimes said of Langlois.

Langlois spent 20 years in Omaha, Nebraska, with the Omaha Fire Department. Langlois then decided to return to the south and, in the process of that pursuit, discovered the Cape Fear region.

Among other professional accomplishments, Langlois is a graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program at the National Fire Academy, has a bachelor’s degree in Public Fire Administration from Upper Iowa University and a master’s degree in Executive Fire Service Leadership from Grand Canyon University, and holds numerous certifications from the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress.