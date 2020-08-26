The self-guided tour features sites seen on "Under the Dome" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer"

BURGAW – Hollywood has ventured into Pender County countless times in the past 20 years and now you can walk in its footsteps.

Pender County Film Tours is launching its first free walking tour of Burgaw, the most popular location for film and TV productions in the county.

Most recently, Burgaw got major TV exposure as the stand-in for Chester’s Mill, the town at the center of CBS’ summer sci-fi series “Under the Dome,” which aired from 2013 to 2015.

It has also been featured in films like "I Know What You Did Last Summer," “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood,” “Idlewild,” and "Tammy,“ and in NBC’s post-apocalyptic series "Revolution.”

The new self-guided walking tour features information about the productions at each of the stops, which include Mills Gas & Grocery, Adams Tire, Harrell's Department Store, Fremont Antiques, Dee's Drug Store, the Pender County Courthouse and the square around it.

“The film industry has always been attracted to this charming town. Burgaw is the ‘Town that Hollywood Loves’,” Tammy Proctor, Pender County Tourism Director, said in a statement. “Walking around the Historic Downtown Burgaw area, you will find familiar sites and buildings that were backdrops in many well-known films, television series and commercials.”

The free tour can be accessed through the PocketSights mobile app or online.

