The month of August brings with it a chance to celebrate Black business owners and the legacies they have created.

It is also an opportunity to recognize diversity and see where Shelby stands when it comes to minority representation in the business world.

Audrey Whetten, executive director of the Uptown Shelby Association, said currently, 8.1 percent of the businesses, organizations, and institutions in the uptown district are Black-owned or Black-led. She said that equates to 15 out of 185 businesses or organizations.

"This is significantly lower than the proportion of Shelby's population who is Black or African-American, which is at least 37 percent," she said.

Whetten said the Uptown Shelby Association is partnering with an innovative program called District C to identify possible strategies to help grow the number of business owners of color in Uptown Shelby.

"In keeping with our mission to facilitate growth in uptown and enrich the uptown experience, we will be working toward this in the coming months," she said.

Since 2013, the association has made a concerted effort to be more welcoming to minorities.

"We have seen an increase in diversity at our Shelby Alive concerts especially, where we have featured more African-American bands, but we still have work to do," Whetten said. "We want uptown Shelby to be a place where everyone feels truly welcome and at home - like our community's living room."

Whetten said they are also working to build relationships with leaders in the community who can help them connect with entrepreneurs of color who may be unaware of the services provided by the association or feel comfortable reaching out.

"Our community has an incredible spirit of entrepreneurship, and I look forward to growing both the number and the diversity of our businesses in uptown Shelby so that we better reflect Shelby's rich diversity," she said.

Here are a few of the Black-owned businesses in the uptown Shelby area:

Sweethouse Bakery

Address: 200 W Marion St., Shelby, NC 28150

Phone: 704-616-4017

Owner: Karren Walls

The Sweethouse Bakery was previously located in Kings Mountain and moved to Shelby in the spring of 2019.

"We’ve done well here, even through COVID we’re doing really good," Walls said.

They sell 150 different flavors of cupcakes with 20 flavors rotated out each week. Some of the baked goods also include a variety of cakes, cakepops, cookies, brownies, macarons, a decadent cupcake milkshake, and customized wedding and birthday cakes.

Sweethouse has $2 cupcake Tuesdays and have started offering gluten free baked goods.

Walls said she started baking when she was 8 years old.

"I went through three easy bake ovens and burned them out," she said. "My daddy was my guinea pig."

She plans to add a patio area next year where people can sit outside and enjoy their treats.

"We do have a drive-thru that’s already running," Walls said.

T'Adore Hair Studio

Address: 219 E. Marion St.

Phone: 704-689-4834

Owner: Trecia Littles-Haynes

"I have been a professional stylist for 20 plus years," she said. "I have been in business in Shelby for four years and recently relocated to uptown Shelby."

She said some of the services offered are sow-ins, twists, hair regrowth from alopecia and thinning hair, relaxers and braids. Littles-Haynes also specializes in working with children.

"It’s a one-stop shop hair studio where supplies are on location," she said. "I always like to say that we are a safe, protected hair salon that values our customers as much as our service."

Littles-Haynes said she really hasn’t faced any challenges, other than those brought on by COVID-19.

"Marketing is key, and I believe that if you give the best service, then the business will grow," she said.

She is currently looking to hire two professional stylists.

Littles-Haynes is also the founder of Kurlz 4 Girlz Kutz 4 Boyz mentorship program that provides free hair cuts and styling for girls and boys four times a year for a week at a time.

The program also gives out free school clothes, food, back to school supplies and mentoring for parents.

"That’s the heartbeat of what I do," she said. "My number one goal is to be the change that I want to see. To uplift, encourage and motivate all."

J&D Furniture

Address: 9 N. Lafayette St.

Owner: John McCluney

Phone: 704-487-6385

McCluney, a Cleveland County native, said he opened the furniture store in 2001. He had previously worked for a furniture store, but it shut down.

"My prayer was ’Lord, what am I supposed to do,’ and he said ’open back up’, so here I am," McCluney said.

He said retail itself is a challenging business, but he has successfully built his company based on his desire to provide excellent service.

"When you come into my door, you do me a favor, and I’m going to do my best to serve you," he said.

McCluney said his store provides three lines of American built furniture with written warranties for all purchases. He also sells double-sided mattresses.

He said he takes time with each customer to explain what they provide and help them find what they are looking for.

"You’ve got to be able to serve people regardless of who they are," he said. "You’ve got to be able to give them time. To me service means a lot. That relationship."

Hooker Bonding Service and Cleveland County Minority Business Development Center (nonprofit)

Owner: Richard Hooker

Address: 7 N Lafayette St. Suite 1

Phone: 704-482-1783

Richard Hooker started his bonding service in 1999, but said the Cleveland County Minority Business Development Center is his true passion.

Hooker, who moved to the county in 1979, started the non-profit in 1992.

"It was actually started on Jan. 20 of 1992 which ironically was the date of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday," he said.

He said the CCMBDC is a partnership between local banks, the city of Shelby, county government, Cleveland Community College and others.

"The purpose... was to assist and support the success of minority businesses in and around Cleveland County," Hooker said. "Over the years we have spearheaded and cosponsored a series of community and business programs and projects."

One of the projects is the Minority Enterprise Development Week.

They have also conducted over 150 educational seminars and helped businesses owners secure loans to start their business.

All efforts are aimed at promoting, supporting and sustaining minority business development in Cleveland County.

Hooker said there are challenges.

"One of the challenges to keep our community moving forward has been talent identification, talent development and then talent utilization which means cultivating and nurturing young emerging leaders to be active participants in our community," he said.

For more information on Cleveland County Minority Business Development Center visit ccmbdc.org

Elite Consulting Unlimited

Owners: Charles and Laura Rudisill

Address: 215 S Washington St. #104

Phone: 704-482-2977

The husband-wife team share a building space but run two separate businesses. Charles B. Rudisill is the owner of Elite Consulting Unlimited, a faith-based and mental health agency founded in 2004. He provides life and Christian counseling for adults, families and couples. He also helped start the Christian Counselors Support Group, a professional group for counselors to support, empower and encourage each other.

Laura Rudisill is a licensed clinical mental health counselor-supervisor and a board certified professional Christian counselor. She provides counseling for adults, youth, teens and families.

"We just enjoy working with people and helping people to improve their lives internally and externally," Charles said. "I’m also a pastor so this is basically an extension of pastoring, as far as loving and helping people."

Laura Rudisill said she too enjoys working with and helping people, especially younger children and adolescents.

Encore Cuts & Styles

Owner: Brian Huskey

Address: 213 N. Lafayette St.

Phone: 704-482-2122

Brian Huskey said he was laid off from Eaton Corp in 2008 and was given a severance package. He used the money to help buy equipment to open his barbershop on Lafayette Street.

His passion to become a barber goes back much further, however.

"I remember being in high school, I was in the 11th grade, and my academic adviser would come around and ask questions," Huskey said. "I just knew, she asked me, I want to go to barber school and open my barber shop, not really thinking that it would really happen. I knew ever since I was in high school that I was going to be a barber."

He said he started cutting his own hair as a youth when he didn’t have transportation to get to a barbershop. Classmates would tell him his haircut looked good and wanted to know where he had gotten it done. He moved on to cutting his brother’s hair and then other people’s.

He has come to see his business as about more than just hair.

"At the time, I was like I’m just cutting hair, but there’s more to it. I learned what my purpose was," Huskey said. "I realized that as I’m cutting people’s hair, I get to interact. Its like a ministry, I get to minister to these people."

Hair on the Square

Owner: Iris Smith

Address: 106 West Graham St.

Phone: 704-692-8026

Iris Smith said she has been in the hair business for over 30 years but a few years ago decided it was time to open her own shop. She said she opened Hair on the Square in 2017.

She said her hair salon offers cuts, styles, relaxers and hair treatments for Black hair.

"I was looking for something on my own. I was with a bunch of girls, and I wanted something just for me," Smith said. "It feels great. With the pandemic and everything, it’s a little slower, I’ve got busy weeks and slower weeks."

Smith said she was born and raised in Cleveland County and graduated from Burns High School.

She said she enjoys the freedom and flexibility owning her own business provides.