Officers have been on the scene since before midnight

Most responding police officers have left the area where they say an armed man barricaded himself inside an apartment on Glenn Avenue.

The Carolina Beach Police Department was dispatched to 717 Glenn Ave. Apt.#2 for a domestic disturbance around 11:21 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release from the police department.

CBPD Public Information Officer Scott Hettinger said officers saw the man walking up the stairs inside the home with a shotgun in his hands.

That was the last time anyone saw the man, Hettinger said. His wife and two kids left the home safely and were not injured.

Several people, including a neighbor, have tried to call with no response from the man.

Jim Sattie, another neighbor, said this type of situation is unusual for the area.

"This is a quiet neighborhood. He’s a neighbor. I don’t know him well, but he seemed like a family man, a working man," Sattie said.

One side of Glenn Avenue remained closed off as of 2:30 p.m.

Hettinger said police are not releasing whether officers plan to go inside the residence to check on the man or what the next steps are. However, by early afternoon most officers had left the area leaving only one unmarked police car in the parking lot.

"I just hope the guy’s okay, that everything works out for him," Sattie said.