HUBERT – Just outside the bay where work is underway on a 92-foot catamaran-style passenger ferry at the Waterline Systems facility in Hubert is a view of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway.

Aside from the beautiful view, it means direct access to the waterway that is a prime location for the company, which currently manufactures welded aluminum and steel boats at the location and is expanding operations.

"It’s a good facility itself and it is right on the Intracoastal Waterway. It is an excellent location for us," said Tracy Gable, Vice President, Operations, for Waterline Systems.

Waterline Systems Inc. was among the recipients of a state grant designed to help rural communities facilitate business expansion and job creation.

The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority announced approval Thursday of 18 grant requests to local governments totaling more than $4.8 million. The grants represent commitments to create a total of 590 jobs.

In Onslow County, a $230,000 grant will support renovations of the 191,000-square-foot building occupied by Waterline Systems. Waterline will invest $289,900 in the project and is expected to create 23 additional jobs.

While some grants were for reuse of vacant buildings, the Hubert facility now occupied by Waterline has a long history of use by boat manufacturing businesses, including Hatteras Yachts.

Gable said Waterline Systems has been a fixture in boat building, service and capabilities for sail and power boats for 30 years. It has been in business in Rhode Island since 1988 and is gradually transitioning all operations to Hubert.

The grant is for upgrades to the facility that will meet current as well as future needs.

Gable said one part of the project is to meet needs of its workforce.

"(Owner) Randy Borges is very focused on his employees and employee retention," she said.

Currently there is an area of the building that is used by employees for a break room but it is not enclosed and is cold in winter and hot in summer.

"We want to create a true employee breakroom with heating and cooling and is nice place for taking lunch and other breaks," Gable said.

Gable said they also plan to upgrade the receiving area where raw materials and other packages are delivered to keep all deliveries separate from the production area.

Gable said that they currently work with steel and aluminum but as production includes fiberglass use, there is a need to contain dust. She said renovations will also include the addition to large industrial curtains to separate areas as well as ventilation rooms.

There are currently 8 full time employees at the Waterline facility in Hubert.

The grant requires a commitment to create the 23 jobs and the private investments before funding is received.

Gable said they are excited about the renovation and expansion.

Next to the 92-foot ferry for the N.C. Department of Transportation’s ferry division sat two aluminum super structures to go onto the steel hulls for 65-foot ferries for Hampton Roads Transit in Virginia.

Gable said most of their aluminum work is for commercial work boats.

Further down were some hull molds for the sailboat production to come.

Outside were a number of boats brought in for service.

Whether producing a commercial or recreational boat or providing service for boaters as they transit up and down the ICW, Gable said they look forward to meeting their needs.

"Eastern North Carolina has a lot of sportfishing boats but there are also a lot of sailboats north or here and south of here and this is a great location and a great place to stop for service if they need it," Gable said.

