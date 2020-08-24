A suspect was killed and two Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured Monday in an exchange of gunfire near the Gaston and Lincoln County line.

The deputies were trying to serve warrants on the individual who was killed during the altercation.

Around 12:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a physical domestic disturbance call at 2590 Gaston Webbs Chapel Road. After clearing the call, they learned that a man involved in the domestic situation had four outstanding warrants.

Deputies returned to the location to serve the warrants and the man retreated into a block building on the property. He began firing a shotgun, striking two officers, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’ Office.

Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect.

One deputy was transported to Atrium Health – Main in Charlotte where he is being treated for shotgun pellets to the face. A second deputy was struck in the arm by shotgun pellets and was being treated at Atrium Health – Lincoln, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the suspect is not being released pending notification of the next of kin.

The North Carolina SBI is investigating the incident.

