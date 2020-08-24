The Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce will present a scaled down version of its Leadership in ACTION program Sept 2020-June 2021. The Chamber will adhere to social distancing requirements during each session as well as recommend face masks, and frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer. The sessions will be the second Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be held in the Sports Hall of Fame Conference Room at the Commerce Center, 1099 Gum Branch Road. In addition to several sessions on personal leadership development there will be presenters discussing local government, education, military protocol and community relationships, nonprofits in our community and management skills. The cost for the class is $375 for chamber members and $475 for non-members. The tuition fee includes all course materials, meals, transportation to and from Raleigh (if allowed) and certificate. This price also includes a lifetime membership in the Leadership Association. Space is limited, registration deadline Aug. 31. To sign up go to www.jacksonvilleonline.org and download the application. If you have any questions, contact chamber President Laurette Leagon at 910-347-3141 Ext. 231 or email president@jacksonvilleonline.org.