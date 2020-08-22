The John E. Jacobs American Legion Post 68, Leland, will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 11

RALEIGH – Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines congratulates Andrea Hoff of Wilmington for becoming a Gold Award Girl Scout. Andrea earned that designation by making a presentation to share issues surrounding social media and give tips on how to avoid causing harm to others. Andrea gave the presentation to teens at the Brigade Boys and Girls Club– Teens Center.

The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable—earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change. Whether it’s on a local, national, or global level, Gold Award Girl Scouts provide innovative solutions to significant challenges.

Andrea is the daughter of Michael and Brianne Hoff and she is a senior at Hoggard High School. She has been in Girl Scouts for 12 years and is in Girl Scout Troop #746 led by Marisol Sanchez and Barbara Medlin. In addition to Girl Scouting, Andrea has been involved with student government, Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, and is the captain of her high school cheer team.

American Legion Post 68 will host a blood drive

BRUNSWICK COUNTY - The John E. Jacobs American Legion Post 68, Leland, will host a Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at the Brunswick County Complex-Cooperative Extension (Building N), 25 Referendum Drive, N.E., Bolivia.

Appointments are required. No walk-ins. For an appointment visit, https://www.redcrossblood.org/ and enter American Legion Post 68 or call 1-800-733-2767.

Please complete the donor rapid pass to help speed your check-in, arrive 15 minutes before your appointment, bring a photo ID, bring your Red Cross donor card (if you have one), and wear a mask.

Also American Legion Post 68 membership meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17 has been canceled.

Got a niche and want to be in the know? Subscribe to our free newsletters!

Update My Profile

American Legion Post 10 is open with restrictions

WILMINGTON – The American Legion Post 10, located at 702 Pine Grove Drive, is open with restrictions. Cannot eat or gather in the hall, but can order food and eat in the canteen.

The new regulation to join the American Legion - is that anyone who has severed honorably in any branch of the U.S. military is now eligible to join the Legion. The Sons of Legion and the Auxiliary are open to nonveterans.

The Eugene Ashley Transitional Living Center (Ashley House) is in need of many items. The Sgt. Eugene Ashley Center is a bridge housing program for veterans.

Items need are: men clothing, full size (as opposed to travel) men’s toiletries, disposable razors, bike locks, gas cards, men’s wallets, white socks, men’s deodorant, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, personal hand soap, and over-the-counter pain medicine (baby aspirin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen). Donations are accepted at Post 10.

If needed, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 then press 1 or visit http://www.ashleycenter.org/.

"Fun Day" in the Post's Canteen every Sunday.

Bingo is open every Tuesday with restrictions. Help is needed.

Lunch is from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Wednesday. The cost is $7 per plate. To order call 910-799-3806.

Breakfast will be serve 9-10 a.m. every Saturday.

The American Legion Post 10 will hold its monthly fish fry, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at the Post. Curbside pick-up only. There are two different entrees available to purchase: Fish plate or Half of a Baked Chicken plate. The plates also include coleslaw, hushpuppies and potatoes. The cost is $9 per plate. To order call 910-799-3806.

A general meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.