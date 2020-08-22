On Aug. 14, detectives with the Henderson County Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and Inspectors with the United States Postal Service, executed a search warrant at 1494 Dana Road in Hendersonville.

The search warrant stemmed from an investigation detectives had been conducting on the residence, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

As a result of search warrant, detectives seized:

– 978 grams (2.15 pounds) of black tar heroin.

– 571 grams (1.25 pounds) of marijuana.

– 6 firearms along with two suppressors.

– $1,000 in cash.

Detectives arrested two individuals as a result of their investigation and execution of the search warrant.

Juan Vera of Hendersonville was charged with trafficking in opium/heroin and was incarcerated Saturday morning at the Henderson County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500,000 secured bond.

Jordan Staton of Hendersonville was also charged with trafficking in opium/heroin and was incarcerated Saturday morning at the Henderson County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional warrants for both Vera and Staton will likely be issued, the Sheriff’s Office said.