While there are extra costs to consider, City Council could vote on the issue Sept. 1

For restaurateur Joseph Sena, Downtown Alive has been about more than just helping the struggling industry in Wilmington, but also about adding a sense of normalcy.

His restaurant Rumcow, and the upcoming Taco Baby, on Grace St. aren’t currently participating in the program that closes certain sections of Front and Princess streets on Thursday and Friday evenings, and Saturdays and Sundays to add more outdoor seating. But if the program is continued, he said he is ready to join in.

"We would love to be a part of it," Sena said.

Downtown Alive started in June in the aftermath of restrictions that allowed restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity. It was originally slated to run through Sept. 7, but restaurant restrictions are still in place. Terry Espy and Joan Loch of the Downtown Business Alliance presented a proposal for an extension of the program to Wilmington City Council on Tuesday.

"What we are hearing is that businesses would like to extend it as long as we can," Espy said.

In her presentation, she estimated that it would require about $124,750 to continue the program through Nov. 29. Some downtown businesses have already pledged $13,750, and Espy hopes that the Municipal Service District, which is funded by a downtown business tax, would also continue to help with the costs.

"From my point of view, I would like to see more restaurants participating and I would love to see a partnership to go toward the extra costs," said Mayor Bill Saffo on Thursday.

The council will evaluate the proposal and he anticipates they could vote on the measure at the next meeting on Sept. 1.

"This is obviously a unique situation. And I think it would be possible to extend it," Saffo said.

More downtown restaurants could be added to the program through what Espy calls parklets. These are spaces other downtown restaurants and retailers could set up in the area around their businesses using barricades that would stay in place 7 days a week, but wouldn’t require street closures. With this provision, Espy said that she expects about 29 restaurants to be a part of the program, including Copper Penny and The Basics in the Cotton Exchange.

At Rumcow and Taco Baby, which should open in 2-3 weeks, Sena said he could add two or three more tables at each eatery with the parklet. It could also connect the two restaurants, with Taco Baby adding a tequila- and mezcal-inspired taco menu to the downtown food scene.

"Adding tables, and capacity, is definitely a part of it," Sena said. "But this is also a good thing for downtown. People are used to outdoor events, and we can’t do much of that right now. But with Downtown Alive, people are outside and walking around, while still social distancing. I think creating that sense of community is really what it’s about."