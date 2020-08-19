Surgical Eye Care offers in-office cataract surgery

WILMINGTON — Jonathan Pan, MD, recently joined NHRMC Physician Specialists - Internal Medicine Specialists. The office offers adults preventative services, chronic condition management and care for illnesses and injuries.

Dr. Pan earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from the University of California, Davis in Davis, California, and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Vermont College of Medicine in Burlington, Vermont.

Dr. Pan completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem and a fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Virginia Commonwealth University Health System in Richmond, Virginia.

WILMINGTON — Surgical Eye Care has recently expanded their services to offer office based cataract surgery in an effort to meet the growing needs of patients stranded by a medical system turned upside down by COVID-19.

Surgical Eye Care addressed the new COVID-19 safety needs through several office upgrades. In addition to the usual precautions, the practice installed three additional air filtration systems that purify the air with a UV type C light, an ozone generator, and an ion generator. Each room in the practice also has what the staff calls "the Covid Blaster Death Ray" an intense UV-C light that helps purify the room. After every step of the patient encounter, all areas are sprayed with a high concentration alcohol spray, and all staff and patients wear nose and mouth coverings.

