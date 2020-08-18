The sequel to the popular documentary on the 1898 race riot in Wilmington is due out next year

WILMINGTON – Christopher Everett is still surprised by the tidal wave of support that followed the 2015 premiere of his directorial debut, "Wilmington on Fire," a documentary on the 1898 race riot that irrevocably changed the city.

The film’s debut screening at Cucalorus still holds the local independent film festival’s record for attendance. Since then, it has screened almost 500 times across the country, been used as an educational tool in classrooms and preceded public lectures on how Wilmington’s legacy as the site of the nation’s only successful coup d'etat. The film was even mentioned as part of the Congressional hearings on reparations last summer.

Still, Everett never expected the searing documentary he first envisioned a decade ago to become a cornerstone of the educational movement to recognize 1898’s significance to the city and the country.

"I was just a guy from Laurinburg who wanted to tell this story," he said. "It hadn’t really been told on film yet, and I wanted to take on that challenge and get it out there in a visual way. Then, everyone gravitated toward the film and people came back to see it three or four times because they say they learn something new every time they watch it."

Now five years later, Everett is back behind the camera working on a sequel that he hopes will bring his cinematic journey with the 1898 saga to a close.

"The idea was to always do this in two parts," he said. "The first one was to cover the history of how we got here. The second will show what we are going to do about it."

Everett covertly started filming the sequel back in 2018, but health issues sidelined him from continuing much of last year. With a clean bill of health, he intended to get back at it in 2020, but the year’s cavalcade of events has proven to be a new and unusual challenge.

But it’s also given him inspiration. The protests and conversations that arose after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota police custody in May have addressed many of the questions Everett hopes to tackle in "Wilmington on Fire: Chapter II."

"With everything going on in the world, I knew I had to get back out there and get chapter 2 going again," he said. "Now is definitely the time."

In the sequel, due out next year, Everett will peel back the current efforts to achieve reparations for the descendants of the riot’s victims, a model he thinks could be implemented nationally for past injustices to the African-American community. The film will also look at the fight to get 1898 in the public school curriculum; the push to revive the city’s Black entrepreneurial spirit that was severely stifled by the coup; and the rise in local activism with groups like the lowercase leaders.

Get the news delivered to your inbox: Sign up for our free morning and afternoon newsletters

"We finished the first one talking about how Wilmington will rise back up again, and that’s where we begin chapter 2," he said. "It’s all about showing what Wilmington once was and the people trying to bring that back to the city."

So far this year, he has filmed some of his interview subjects and shot footage at the protests in downtown Wilmington this summer.

The film is currently nearing the end of a month-long fundraising campaign in search of $30,000 to fund Everett’s vision for the sequel, which he said will have a more cinematic quality to it.

He’s grown as a filmmaker in the last decade and he wants the sequel to reflect not only his personal style, but use the camera to move beyond simple interviews and show the action on the ground.

As of Monday, the campaign has raised $20,000.

This month, Everett also brought on his highest-profile partner yet with "One Tree Hill" actress and activist Hilarie Burton Morgan signed on as an executive producer.

Morgan, who lived in Wilmington for several years and remains a staunch advocate for it, shared the film’s impact on her on Instagram earlier this year, turning a new audience’s attention to the history of the city at the center of the beloved drama series – and in turn, she flooded Everett’s social media with new followers.

After he reached out to thank her for the support, the two began talking and he did a live Q&A with Morgan on her Instagram. From there, the partnership grew organically,

"She has told me how much she enjoyed the film and how much it woke her up about the history of Wilmington," he said. "She asked if I was doing a second one and offered to help any way she could. She gets what we are trying to do here and I’m so happy she wants to be involved. We both share that same passion and commitment for Wilmington."

That passion for a city he calls his second home is what’s driving Everett to find some sort of cinematic justice with his second film. He said he knows the responsibility placed on his shoulders after the first film awakened a new audience to the atrocities of 1898, and he doesn’t want to let them down.

"I didn’t realize we were going to knock it out of the park with the first one, and so I know I have to do this second one right," he said. "I have to do it right because we have an audience that wants a great film and they want to learn something that takes it to the next level for them. I always feel that responsibility to tell this story for them and to tell it the right way."

Everett plans to film through May and then premiere the film next November, hopefully at the Cucalorus Film Festival. He also hopes to premiere some footage of the sequel virtually this fall to honor the 5-year anniversary since "Wilmington on Fire" first premiered.

"I guess it all depends on COVID-19 when and how it premieres, but the first stop will definitely be Wilmington," he said.

Reporter Hunter Ingram can be reached at 910-343-2327 or Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com.