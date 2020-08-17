Officials in Onslow County confirmed the 12th death due to COVID-19 Monday morning.

County Manager Sharon Russell said the individual was less than 65-years-old and had other health concerns. The regular Monday report of positive and cleared cases will be announced later Monday afternoon.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is currently reporting 1,200 positive cases for Onslow while also confirming the 12th death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We will continue to do all we can to slow down the spread f this pandemic," said Russell.