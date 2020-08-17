The long wait ended Monday as thousands of Gaston County students returned to class for the first time in more than five months.

Around 11,000 students assigned to cohort A returned to school for instruction for the first time since March 12, while the rest – either in cohort B or the Gaston Virtual Academy -- began school online.

Around 31,000 students are enrolled in Gaston County Schools, according to the district.

Gaston County Board of Education voted to approve Gaston County Schools’ A/B blended learning plan last month in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents who are not comfortable with the A/B plan had the option of enrolling their student in the school district’s Gaston Virtual Academy.

Enrollment in the district’s online option exploded this year, climbing from just 101 students last year to more than 7,000 to start the 2020-2021 school year.

Some 300 teachers will be responsible for that online instruction, according to the district.

At W.A. Bess Elementary, 218 students arrived on campus Monday and 257 students in cohort B tuned in virtually for their first day – a total of 475 students.

"We’re used to having close to 600," said W.A. Bess Principal Laura Dixon.

Additionally, bus ridership has decreased significantly at W.A. Bess, Dixon said.

"We had four in the afternoon last year and this year we have two," she said.

Buses across Gaston County Schools can only have one student in each bus seat, meaning most buses must run multiple routes before and after school.

Dixon said without a doubt, planning for this first day was more stressful than any other in her 34 years in education, but proper planning ahead of Monday made the arrival and first few hours of school "smooth as silk."

Students arriving via car had their temperatures checked while still sitting in their vehicles. Once they were cleared, the students could enter the school through a specific door for their grade level.

Bus riders were screened by teacher assistants who rode with students on the school’s buses. Those students must also show a COVID-19 attestation form, stating the child shows no virus symptoms.

"Of course this morning I was very anxious to see that all of that was smooth," Dixon said. "I could not be happier with the way today went, and it gives me great hope that the rest of the school year can be this smooth."

Dixon celebrates the start of each academic year with a new motto. This school year, teachers at W.A. Bess will start their day by encouraging students to give grace in every situation and stay positive throughout the school year.

"We are going the extra step and studying a book by the Responsive Classroom called ‘The Morning Meeting,’" Dixon said. "That is going to give the children a message daily of hope and something positive that they carry throughout the whole day."

Cohort B’s first day of in-person class is Thursday.

You can reach Gavin Stewart at 704-869-1819 or on Twitter @GavinGazette.