The first day of school, which is this Monday, looks different this year for Henderson County Public Schools.

After the school board voted last month to reopen on a virtual model, administration continued work on the numerous details and questions from parents and guardians.

The school system is regularly updating resources online through the Return to Learn portal.

"We want our HCPS Family to be aware of the current work we’re doing to prepare students, staff, and families to Return to Learn under a variety of possible conditions," the Return to Learn website states. "Our plans are guided by the governor and the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and local public health officials. All official district information on HCPS Return to Learn procedures, plans, updates, and supports will be published and linked on this website."

Here are answers to some of the major questions, according to HCPS’ Return to Learn plan details, which is available is the school’s website at http://www.hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org/return-to-learn/.

When is the first day of school?

Monday, Aug. 17 is the first day of school for HCPS. Most students will begin daily lessons that day; students in kindergarten, 1st grade, and 6th grade may have received communication about a staggered entry from their individual schools, according to HCPS.

How will students attend class?

Students have been assigned to teachers and classes with their peers at their schools, and will attend school remotely and simultaneously with their peers on a half-day online schedule with independent assignments for the afternoon, according to the school system. Daily attendance will be taken and student grading expectations will look similar to in-person expectations, according to the school’s website.

Grades K-5: Remote learning will occur from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., following individual teachers’ classroom schedules. Teachers will communicate their classroom schedules with families in early August.

Grades 6-12: Remote learning will occur from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., following the school’s in-person half day bell schedule.

Will meals still be provided for students?

Beginning Monday, HCPS will operate its Child Nutrition Services at 15 school sites and nine "Meals on the Bus" routes on school days during implementation of Plan C. An updated listing of MOB route schedules and links to menus are in the "Child Nutrition Services on Plan C" Google Document, which is also linked in the "Return to Learn: Auxiliary Services" webpage.

As they are every year, the meals offered to students over the summer months were provided at no cost to children ages 2-18 under the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) – which ends Aug. 31, according to HCPS. Beginning Sept. 1, HCPS’ Child Nutrition Services will join national public school districts in operating under the USDA’s National School Lunch Program, which will include traditional associated costs for meals.

Although this transition from the USDA’s "summer" program to "school lunch" program occurs each year, this school year’s lunch prices reflect an initial cost reduction in reduced price meals. Thanks to a North Carolina grant, students who qualify for free or reduced price meals will receive meals at no cost, until grant funds are exhausted statewide, according to the school system.

HCPS Child Nutrition Services recommends families use the online payment system, K12PaymentCenter, to pay for school meals. To create a K12PaymentCenter account for a student, families will need their child’s student number – which they can access by calling their child’s school.

What options are available for child care and adult supervision support?

In partnership with NC’s Child Care Resource and Referral system, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has set up a child care hotline to support working parents. Representatives are available to assist weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Families can call 1-888-600-1685 to get connected to licensed child care in their communities that have vacancies.

Additional details and resources, including a list of local child care services, are available at http://www.hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org/rtl-resources/.

What if there are issues with internet accessibility?

Families without internet service in the home can request an HCPS hotspot for their student’s use during remote learning, by completing the form at www.HCPSNC.org/hotspots. The Instructional Technology team will determine if home locations have sufficient cellular coverage to these support hotspots, according to HCPS.

If unable to complete the form online, families can contact a member of their school’s administrative staff or the Technology Support Helpline number (828-435-3480) for assistance in completing the online form.

The information needed in order to complete the form is the family’s home address, the name(s) and school(s) of the student(s) in the home, and the parent/guardian name and telephone number in case they need to be contacted for additional information.

In partnership with the Henderson County Education Foundation, HCPS is sharing a map of business and organization locations within the community offering free internet access for HCPS students.

The Google Map online version will be updated as new locations are added. The map is available at www.hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org/rtl-student-learning/. Click on the location points for hours of service and/or WiFi password, if applicable.

A PDF version of the "Internet Map for HCPS Families" will be available. Families will be able to request print copies of the most recent PDF version from their schools.

Are there resources for technology support?

HCPS has expanded the "Learn from Home Help Desk" to offer a dedicated phone line for tech support for students and families in multiple languages. Call 828-435-3480 or email learnfromhome@hcpsnc.org.

What about in-person support?

During Plan C, students may schedule on-campus tutoring and support by appointment. Parents and guardians should contact their child’s teacher or school counselor to request individual appointments.

Are mental health resources available?

"As we all attempt to do what’s best for our students and families, the COVID pandemic and challenges about school make it especially important to know when your young person’s responses to stress are normal and when to ask for help. The HCPS Office of Student Services has developed a resource to help families, and to offer guidance about where to find support," according to the school’s website.

Families can access the "Mental Health Information for Staff, Students and Families" document in English and Spanish for information on mental health, signs a young person may be facing a mental health challenge, tips on approaching the subject, and how to get help through http://www.hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org/rtl-wellness/.

A comprehensive mental health resource directory is currently being compiled by the HCPS Office of Student Services and Public Information Office, providing detailed listings of the local agencies that offer various support services to children, youth, and adults, according to HCPS.

What can families expect if they visit a school campus?

All staff, students, and visitors accessing a Henderson County Public Schools building/facility will be screened at the building/facility main entrance. Any person who answers "yes" to any one of the screening questions asked and/or has a temperature above 100.4 will be denied entry into the building/facility, according to the school system.

Staff, students, and adult visitors on HCPS property will be required to wear a face covering unless the person (or family member, for a student) states that an exception applies, is eating, or is engaged in strenuous activity.

Are resources available in Spanish?

For assistance in Spanish, families can contact the ESL Family Liaison at 828-388-2632. The school’s website also has information available in Spanish.

Additional information, along with new updates, can be accessed at www.hendersoncountypublicschoolsnc.org/return-to-learn/.