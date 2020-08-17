Michelle Hoyle remembers when her sister and mother started a foundation to help people with kidney disease.

During the course of her life, Hoyle’s sister, Renee Ledford, battled sickness and endured four kidney transplants.

Through it all, she lived her life and gave assistance to others through the creation of the Cleveland Rutherford Kidney Association.

Ledford’s life ended a decade ago, but the foundation lived on under the direction of Hoyle.

The foundation’s sole employee and a host of volunteers have continued to provide transportation to people in need of dialysis, groceries for patients facing tough times and other services. That support has been put in jeopardy since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of stay-at-home orders by the state, and through a sense of caution, many of the foundation’s fundraisers were canceled over the spring and summer.

"This year we have lost more than $55,000, and we are on the brink of having to shut down our 40-year non-profit organization," Hoyle said in an email to The Star. "Without your help, we will close our doors in less than two months and more than 400 patients will lose their direct source of help."

During a phone conversation, Hoyle said some faith has been restored as organizers began looking at holding fundraisers in September. That optimism stood on shaking ground as Gov. Roy Cooper extended the order restricting large gatherings days later that does not expire until Sept. 11.

If pieces fall into place, the foundation will still hold a golf tournament and a yard sale in the coming weeks to help make up the deficit.

The foundation has also created a GoFundMe account.

During the pandemic, Hoyle has had to cut out providing transportation to and from dialysis for safety sake.

The organization is also unable to help people struggling to pay rent, utilities or medications right now. There is still a clothes closet and groceries available on appointment.

The Cleveland Rutherford Kidney Association operates solely on donations and money raised by events. Funds donated to the United Way can make their way to the foundation if it is designated for that purpose.

The organization’s annual operating budget is about $70,000. The more than 300 patients who are helped through the foundation are often referred by social workers and dialysis centers.

"We’re here for any of them as long as we have the funds," Hoyle said.

Despite her many transplants, Ledford died of other medical complications, and her mother, Margaret Ledford, eventually retired before Hoyle took the helm.

She said the organization’s contributors and donors have made all the difference.

"They’re real good people who come help," she said.