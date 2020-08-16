John D. Hughes: New Bern’s first real fireman casualty

In the New Bern Firemen’s Museum they will tell you that two of the city’s firefighters died in the line of duty, and that the first of them, Johnny Gaskill, died in 1904.

I would argue that, in reality, the first one died in 1879, and that his final moment was not only heroic, but the stuff that climactic movie scenes are made of.

The museum has me on a technicality, for my candidate wasn’t in New Bern when the Fates’ dice rolled against him.

But I would maintain he died in the line of duty, for his actions on his last day were in the best tradition of our firemen.

His name was John D. Hughes, and he was a member of the Atlantic Fire Company, one of the two premier companies in New Bern—and one of the oldest fire companies in the country, if you follow its progression and tradition to today.

John, the son of a prominent New Bernian and former railroad president Major John Hughes, but popular and beloved in his own right, was having an extended visit with a friend in the city of Beaufort, the home of the famous Atlantic Hotel, on August 7, 1879.

That 100-room hotel was one of the most prominent on the Atlantic seaboard, a famous watering hole and summer destination for many of the powerful and wealthy, built on the city’s waterfront. Among Hughes’ fellow guests were North Carolina Governor T. J. Jarvis and his wife.

Historian Virginia Pou Doughton described its "fast-sailing boats available… The bar provided the best wines, cigars and liquor for the men…a billiard room and ten-pin alley….there were amusements for children, croquet on the lawn and every night there was a dance with a well-known string band."

A hurricane swept in that day with winds that the Weather Service today estimates probably reached 125 miles per hour. But, while locals knew a storm of some sort was on the way, no one took it seriously. Major Benjamin Perry, hotel manager, in fact, told his staff to let the guests go to sleep and ride out the rain.

The storm swept in around midnight and, over the next few hours, grew progressively worse. But the Major held his ground and kept his guests uninformed.

A reporter with the Raleigh Observer (the state’s press association was gathered for a convention planned for that week) wrote that "About 4 o’clock a.m. the tide had risen very much, and the wind was so strong that it was impossible to stand. But those who had witnessed repeated storms at Beaufort told us there was nothing to fear."

By 6 a.m., he said, "the water had risen to the floor of the hotel, and it was thought best to remove the children and ladies."

The Major gave the orders and, despite how calmly and pleasantly our man gave the above statement, people were told to flee in their nightclothes, leaving all their belongings behind.

As the waters rose and covered the floor, the people were led across a precarious deck whose railing had been washed away (a local man tied strong line used for catching sharks to replace it).

Within an hour the water was waist-deep in the hotel. A few men, including John Hughes, rushed into the hotel as others came out. I can imagine the mess of wading through such swirling water, the furniture and bric-a-brac swirling around you like man-made ice floes. They were carrying women and children out on their shoulders, delivering them to safety.

As people reached dry land they were herded to the local ten pin building, and from there to private homes since the ten pin building was being blown to pieces as well.

Newspaper accounts state that the last men to leave the hotel were two New Bernians who jumped out of a third story window into water: the wind and tide swept them safely to shore.

They were the last ones out. They weren’t the last inside.

At best estimates, everyone was safe. But Hughes had that honed instinct of a fireman, and he wanted to go in again to be sure.

As people watched anxiously he waded in and had made his way to the billiards room when the building, ‘undermined by the waves, toppled over and fell," the Observer reported.

"The Atlantic House was completely demolished, not one plank left standing, even the posts on which it rested were torn down," the reporter wrote.

"This was the last that was seen of this talented and beloved young man… He was… about twenty-four, singularly pleasant, affable and courteous."

His body was recovered a couple of days later. Both Beaufort and New Bern issued proclamations of mourning for the young man and he was buried in New Bern. Special honors were also read for him at the newspapermen’s convention, now moved to Goldsboro.

Contact Bill Hand at 252-229-4977 or bill.hand@newbernsj.com