Alice Melott, owner and broker-in charge, of The Green Chair Properties, recently announced merging with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage

WILMINGTON – Alice Melott, owner and broker-in-charge, of The Green Chair Properties recently announced the merging with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage.

"I chose Sea Coast Advantage because it provides the seamless technology that today’s market demands and enables the meticulous service my clients deserve, which is a perfect match for my longtime brand: High Tech, High Touch," Melott said.

In addition to real estate, Melott is a certified professional coach and a recognized strategic communications expert who has served as a key partner to chief executives and their leadership teams. She maintains an active executive, transformation, and real estate coaching practice.

Melott moved to Wilmington in 2017 with her wife, The Rev. Jody Greenwood, Rector of Church of the Servant Episcopal. They have recently restored an historic home on South Front Street, where they live with their three 4-legged kids: Abbey, Roxie, and Finn.

A long-time affiliate of Camp Seafarer in Pamlico County, Melott founded the Mother Duck Endowment to provide camperships to daughters of first responders, front-line workers, and community service providers such as teachers and nurses. A significant portion of her commissions goes to the Endowment.

Got a niche and want to be in the know? Subscribe to our free newsletters!

Update My Profile

Purnell-Norris joins Coldwell Banker

WILMINGTON – With the addition of Polly Purnell-Norris to the management team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage has enhanced its ability to provide real estate professionals with an advanced level of resources, support and training. A veteran agent with over 23 years of experience and a long track record of service to the real estate profession, Purnell-Norris is taking over the role of associate manager for the Autumn Hall office.

Purnell-Norris initially earned her real estate license at the age of just 19. She began practicing real estate full-time at the age of 24, shortly after graduating from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Quickly realizing that she loved the thrill of helping people achieve their goals in real estate, Purnell-Norris concentrated on consistently learning more about the nuances of residential purchases and sales, investments and property management.