YMCA will offer extended learning program for children enrolled in virtual learning in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties

WILMINGTON — The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is offering a new extended learning program this fall for students participating in virtual learning outside of school.

The program will offer full-day, weekly options for kids to engage in a variety of educational and imaginative activities, play sports and games, and receive help with their virtual learning assignments.

This program, like all other YMCA youth programs, operates with thorough health safeguards to protect students and staff. Their specially trained team will practice social distancing, frequently disinfect program spaces and shared items, perform regular health checks and make sure all kids stay safe while having fun.

Got a niche and want to be in the know? Subscribe to our free newsletters!

Update My Profile

The program will be held 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties at the following sites:

• Nir Family YMCA, 2710 Market St., Wilmington

• Midtown YMCA, 709 George Anderson Drive, Wilmington

• Ogden YMCA Activity Center, 7207 Ogden Business Lane, Wilmington

• First Baptist Church of Leland, 517 Village Road, NE Leland

• YMCA Camp Kirkwood, 2015 Camp Kirkwood Road, Wilmington

Registration is now open and costs $145 per week. Register online at ymcasenc.org/programs/extended-learning.