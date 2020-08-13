A man accused of molesting several teenage girls is headed to trial.

Garland Rayshon Davenport, 21, is accused of the statutory rape of three teens in two counties. On Wednesday, he entered a plea of not guilty on two charges of statutory rape in Cleveland County Superior Court.

The case against Davenport started in November 2018, when a 14-year-old girl gave birth to a child at Atrium Health-Cleveland. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was called into the case when the girl refused to disclose who the father was, according to Cleveland County Court records.

Detectives were unable to get the girl to cooperate, but the case remained open.

In March of 2019, the girl’s mother came to investigators with the name of a person who could be the father, according to reports.

As Sheriff’s Office detectives talked to the teen, she reportedly named Davenport as someone she had sex with believing he was 17 years old, when in fact he was 19.

In April 2019, as detectives were investigating the allegations against Davenport, he was connected to the disappearance of another 14-year-old girl, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The girl went missing from her home on McBrayer Springs Road in Shelby after running and leaving in a dark-colored PT Cruiser.

"They claim to be boyfriend and girlfriend," said Major Joel Shores at the time of the teen’s disappearance.

Both were found a day after the Sheriff’s Office announced the teen was missing.

Davenport was charged in 2019 for the statutory rape of two girls in Cleveland County and another in Burke County, according to Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lari.

He is out on bond and awaiting trial.