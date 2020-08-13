A local woman hit the jackpot when she purchased a single winning lottery ticket at the Silver Express on East King Street in Kings Mountain.

Deborah Seay said the $186,766 Cash 5 jackpot will not only help her take care of her family but also reach her dream of owning a lake house.

The Kings Mountain resident who worked at the Salvation Army for 20 years and now works as an apartment manager, decided to take a chance on a Cash 5 ticket for the Aug. 3 drawing after her coworkers and tenants shared that they played the game.

On her way home from work, she stopped at the Silver Express and bought a single Quick Pick ticket.

The next afternoon as she sat on her porch, Seay cleaned out old receipts from her wallet to find her Cash 5 ticket.

"I pulled out the numbers and I looked and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’" she recalled. "So, I called my baby son out on the deck, and I showed him the phone and showed him the ticket."

Seay claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $132,137.

She plans to use her winnings to help care for her family.

"My brother passed away last year, so my 85-year-old mother came to live with me," said Seay. "I adopted my autistic grandchild June the tenth, and my older son has a disability."

With so many people depending on her, she said she likes knowing she has the money in case something happens.

And she hopes to use some of the prize to realize a dream.

"I want a house in Denver one day, up on the lake, and eventually I think that I’m gonna get there," Seay said.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.

Thursday’s Cash 5 jackpot is $222,000.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $6.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cleveland County in 2019, visit nclottery.com and click on the "Impact" section.