The Hendersonville Farmers Market will celebrate Tomato Day on Saturday, Aug. 22, as the peak of the tomato crop descends upon Western North Carolina.

During regular market hours, shoppers are invited to vote for the most unique tomato in a tomato beauty pageant and spin a prize wheel for a chance to win a free tomato, according to a news release from the city.

Recipe cards will be available for handout with curated recipes using tomatoes and other special ingredients from market vendors. There will be live music from local musician Myron Hyman, as well as the local favorite Tommy Tomato adorned in a tomato costume.

About 30 vendors will be present at the market on Tomato Day, several of which will be offering an abundant variety of tomatoes. With an expansive selection including slicing varieties, San Marzano paste varieties, and even experimental varieties ranging almost all colors and sizes imaginable, Tomato Day is sure to be a show, the release continues.

Other products at the market range from locally grown produce and meat, fresh coffee, baked goods, cut flowers, plants, artisan crafts, and hot tamales.

Hendersonville Farmers Market has taken the SafeHendo pledge and will require all who enter the market to wear face masks.

The Hendersonville Farmers Market is coordinated and managed by the City of Hendersonville’s Downtown Program & Friends of Downtown Hendersonville organization and volunteers. For more information, contact Market Manager Meredith Friedheim at mfriedheim@hvlnc.gov or 828-233-3205 or visit www.hendersonvillenc.gov/visit-downtown/hendersonville-farmers-market.