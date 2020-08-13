These days, Lance Rollins is likely to be found chatting with a hiker at the Broad River Greenway or out mowing grass or walking the miles of trails as he keeps them maintained.

Earlier this year, following Ranger Reid Jolly’s retirement after nearly 20 years of service at the Greenway, Rollins took on what he said is his dream job.

Rollins is a Cleveland County native and grew up in the Mt. Sinai community on the south side of the county. He said he has spent many summer afternoons floating down the Broad River and exploring the trails and woods. He has also spent many years putting in hours at Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue.

He said these things have made him ideal candidate for the job of ranger.

"My love for the outdoors and nature is a big thing," he said. "I’m local. I’m familiar with this area."

Following graduation from Crest High School, he joined the U.S. Air Force and spent two years in Okinawa, Japan, where he loaded bombs and missiles on fighter jets. He said he did some short stints in Korea and Thailand as well.

After his time was up, he decided to come back home and went to work for Baldor Electric for six years.

When he heard Jolly was retiring, he said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

"It sounded like my dream job," Rollins said. "Anybody that knows me, knows I have a love of the outdoors."

He said he was fortunate enough to get the job and started on June 1.

There have been some challenges that come along with starting a new job in the middle of a pandemic, and Rollins said he’s had to turn away families who had arrived to picnic and hang out on the beach area at the river. Currently, the trails are only open to hikers and horseback riders.

"Anything where people are congregating is not allowed," he said.

He said he encouraged people to check ahead of time to see what guidelines and rules are in place before visiting local trails and parks.

Rollins said not only does he enjoy the outdoor aspect of his job, but he also likes getting to know the people who visit the greenway.

"I’m a people person," he said. "I get to interact with a lot of people down here. I want people to come down here and have a good experience."

He encouraged people to let him know if they had any questions or concerns.

Rollins said he has been spending his days mowing grass and maintaining the trails and facilities as well as picking up trash and completing improvement projects. He recently cleared away all the grass, weeds and undergrowth from around a picnic shelter across from the main parking area.

"I’ve been doing little projects to improve the park and make it more appealing and inviting to people," he said.

Rollins is married to Ashton Rollins and is a longtime member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church.

