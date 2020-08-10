For a moment last week, Jamal Gillespie felt tears coming on.

One of the founders of the Gaston County Freedom Fighters, Gillespie said he caught a glimpse of the future watching two siblings, a pair of local college students, voice their opposition to the county's Confederate monument.

"I saw young people standing up and saying what was on their mind," Gillespie said. "I can't tell you how proud that made me feel. It very nearly brought tears to my eyes."

Gillespie, along with Freedom Fighters co-founders Ashley Rivera Menendez and Rashaan Stephens, were at the heart of a protest movement in recent months that found common cause with similar efforts, including Unified Sacrifice and People United to Stop the Hate.

Their efforts culminated Aug. 3 with a vote by the Gaston County Board of Commissioners to relocate the century old Confederate memorial that stands in front of the courthouse.

Gillespie said the vote represents a victory — but only a first step — for a coalition of activists seeking broader reforms and youth civic engagement.

"Right now we're looking, and researching, what we need to tackle next," Gillespie said.

That's includes the realization the group needs to register as a nonprofit, organizing voter registration drives and hosted a dual mental health and back-to-school event on Saturday at the Little Theater of Gastonia on South Clay Street.

Freedom Fighters member Dylan Gossett said Friday the group's intent for Saturday was to continue to build on the momentum the group captured in the wake of the fight over the monument.

"It's going to be about recharging and outreach in the near term," Gossett said. "If we're going to focus on real change, systemic change, we're going to need to look at areas like mental health and taking care of yourself. It can be a taboo topic, especially for men and especially in this time of civil unrest. We want to highlight that."

Gossett said the group also realizes how important forming and fostering community relationships is.

"You've just taken part in this movement, which not everybody appreciated," Gossett said. "So being able to fellowship a little bit, and laugh and learn and just get together, that's important going forward."

Expect similar events at least quarterly, Gosset said.

Up next? Gillespie said he appreciates the structure and dialogue achieved between the Gaston Clergy & Citizens Coalition and local police departments and governments and said grassroots youth organizations like the Freedom Fighters should follow suit.

"That's not a criticism of GC3 in any way, but I think we've seen that younger people have a lot they want to say," Gillespie said. "I think we want to build that link with police departments, with the county so that we can talk to them when we have policies that need to change, we can say it."

