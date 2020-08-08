Every day, it seems as though the world shifts from what you thought to be accurate to something with some doubt to maybe something that is no longer true.

It is comforting to know that there are a few things in this crazy world that, at the time of this writing, are still accurate and beneficial. There is an increased need in our country for clean recyclable materials.

We as a country, can no longer be dependent on China to handle our recycling materials, and there are new facilities that are under construction to manage our materials.

Gaston County Solid Waste and Recycling operates six convenience sites throughout the county that provide a free (almost) outlet for recyclable items; and we are very specific as to what we accept, any misfits contaminate the stream.

In July of this year, we reinstated our collection of mixed paper that is now combined with newspaper. The container is strictly for paper fiber products, the materials that come from trees.

It is not for plastic bags that are derived from petroleum! So, we will continue to ask our customers to be careful and thoughtful when visiting our sites. There has been an increased demand for mixed paper, as that fiber is used in our paper world to manufacture more paper products, like the paper toweling and toilet tissue that is in high demand during this COVID-19 crisis.

We also ask that as you sort your acceptable recyclable materials that you rinse out plastic bottles and jugs, aluminum cans, glass bottles and jars and remove lids. It is again the month of August, the month that we see an increase in the number of yellow jacket bees that frequent the plastic, aluminum and glass bins.

If you have ever dumped a box or bag of recyclables into the container, stirred up the yellow jackets that are searching for a sip of leftover Sundrop or Coke, you know that those disturbed critters are angry and are protecting their supply of sugar.

So, allow a digression to chat about these animals. Yellow jackets are native wasps that live in colonies and are socially similar to honey bees.

There is a queen yellow jacket, just like honeybees, and she is the only one who lays eggs. Unlike the productive honeybees that live in a hive and make honey for food, yellow jackets create their hives on or underground and do not create any honey.

Unlike honeybees that feed on sugar and nectar, yellow jackets like the sugary stuff in addition to carbohydrates and other proteins. How many times have you been outdoors and had a hot dog, a hamburger or a picnic sandwich and have had to encourage a yellow jacket to move along?

Well, they are meat eaters and will consume your sandwich or other insects. Which brings us to an interesting place: as a pollinator-friendly community, yellow jackets do have a valuable place in gardens and for pollinating.

A yellow jacket body does not have hair, so their pollinating ability is not as great as a hairy bumble bee. But they do move nectar and more importantly, they are very good destroyers of other garden pests that can eat garden vegetables.

Yellow jackets can provide the pesticide free alternative for pest control. Yellow jackets can become aggressive, though, and therein lies the problem. If we can avoid providing a food source for the yellow jackets (sugary drinks left in cans and bottles dumped into our recycling containers) then the yellow jackets will not find a reason for visiting.

Yellow Jackets are notorious for multiple stinging. Each sting comes with an injection of venom that causes pain, redness and swelling. In some cases, yellow jacket stings can cause breathing problems, dizziness, diarrhea or vomiting and indicate an allergic reaction, and you will need immediate help, as you could be experiencing a life-threatening anaphylaxis shock.

Most folks know if they are allergic to yellow jackets and avoid them at all costs; even more reason for all good recyclers to be very careful when rinsing their recyclables, you may be preventing a neighbor from a very dangerous situation!

We welcome your clean recyclables and remember that corrugated cardboard is also collected!

Nan Kirlin is Gaston County’s recycling coordinator and her column appears in The Gazette on Sundays.