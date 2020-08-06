The Cleveland County Potato Project is once again issuing a call for volunteers who will donate time and effort toward feeding the community’s most vulnerable.

The non-profit has been toiling for a decade, powered by volunteers and the unflagging efforts of co-founder, Doug Sharp, to plant, weed and harvest sweet and white potatoes that are then donated to helping agencies in Cleveland County.

Sharp said there is an ongoing opportunity to participate in Saturday morning get-togethers where people can come weed for one hour or several.

He said groups can choose whatever time they want, and leaders can call for location and other details. Some tools, such as hoes, will be provided. The locations of the fields are on Botts Road, Metcalf Road, and PPG on Washburn Switch. All are located in Shelby.

Sharp described the work as being similar to old fashioned barn raisings or corn shuckings when neighbors would come together and pitch in to get the work done.

"Participants in those events knew they were doing something helpful but they would not personally benefit from helping," he said. "Same way with removing weeds from a sweet potato patch. Some stranger will be fed this fall, thanks to their efforts this summer. Makes you feel good about yourself."

Sharp said it is perfect for a club, Sunday school class, business or even a group of friends to come out and work for an hour and safely socialize.

"All in the great outdoors, breathing clean, local air," he said. "Stay as far away from others as you like."

For people who want to be involved but can’t come out and physically work, the Potato Project accepts donations. Sharp said a $10 donation would contribute to an hour of weeding.