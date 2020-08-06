The beginning of the new school year will be like the end of last year as thousands of schools will continue to institute distance learning while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt every day life.

While many parents were grasping at straws when distance learning first began to keep their kids interested and engaged, this time around, parents will have experience to fall back on.

Here are a few tips to get your home ready for distance learning, according to Understood.org.

1. Create a learning space for your child: Dedicate a special learning space for your child or children. It’s important to set up a quiet, clutter-free area.

2. Make a schedule and stick to it: Take a look at your family’s schedule to figure out the best times for learning. Does your child need a lot of help from you to get started? Are you building time into your child’s schedule for exercise? Does your family have any contracts to help kids follow rules at home?

3. Reduce distractions: Make a list of the tings that distract your child. Then find ways to limit them during learning time. Try blocking social media on your child’s device during instructional time.

4. Use a calendar and color-code it: Post a calendar and mark it with due dates. Help your child plan backward from the due dates.

5. Get plenty of exercise: Look for family-friendly workouts you can do at home. Identify a time and a place in your home for physical activity.

6. See which accessibility features help your child: Make use of the phones, laptops or other mobile devices that have built-in assistive technology.

7. Reach out to your child’s teacher: Set up a direct line of communication with your child’s teachers. Use email, text, phone calls or video conferencing to connect.

Family Movie Night

"Dolphin Kick"

Rated: NR

Length: 89 minutes

Synopsis: On a tropical island vacation, a young boy’s friendship with a playful and friendly dolphin helps him find the courage to get back in the water after the sudden loss of his mother.

Book Report

"Soaked!" by Abi Cushman

Ages: 3-7

Pages: 40

Synopsis: A Hula-Hooping moose, a badger with a bumblebee umbrella, a rabbit in a cashmere sweater, and a very wet bear star in this unpredictable and laugh-out-loud picture book in which having fun gets the best of a grumpy bear.

Did You Know

The average $100 bill circulates for 9 years.

