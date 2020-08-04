A Gaston County man said his 2018 conviction for driving while impaired was wrong. He claims that when police found him nonresponsive, slumped over in the driver’s seat, his car was near his mobile home and not in a public area.

However, the NC Court of Appeals said Superior Court Judge Todd Pomeroy was correct when he denied Ricky Franklin Charles’ motion to dismiss due to insufficient evidence during his trial held in April 2018 in Gaston Superior Court.

A jury later found Charles, 52, guilty of driving while impaired when police found him in his car on Wayne Lane, a gravel road leading to a trailer park in rural Gaston County between Lowell and North Belmont.

Charles, who was represented by attorney Drew Nelson with The Epstein Law Firm in Raleigh in his appeal, argued that his motion to dismiss should have been granted based on insufficient evidence.

After hearing the case in the Court of Appeals on March 14, 2019, a panel made up of Chief Judge Linda McGee and fellow judges Phillip Berger Jr. and Hunter Murphy concluded there was substantial evidence of DWI and that Wayne Lane was a road within or leading to a subdivision, thereby making it a public vehicular area.

"We hold the trial court did not err in denying the defendant’s motion to dismiss," said the panel, which issued its finding in an Aug. 4 filing.

A police detective testified that she responded to a call on April 9, 2016, and found Charles in his car, which was parked with the engine running, on Wayne Lane near its intersection with Pinhook Loop Road, which is off Linn Street and Hickory Grove Road.

The detective said Charles was nonresponsive and was slumped over in the driver’s seat with his head down and his eyes closed. He was taken to jail and a blood test later showed Alprazolam, Oxycodone and Oxymorphone in his system. The officer testified that Charles also admitted to taking powerful prescription painkillers regularly. In the detective’s opinion, Charles’ impairment stemmed from his prescription medication.

Police and prosecutors argued that Wayne Lane was a public street with two mobile homes, including one occupied by Charles, along the gravel road. There were also approximately six mobile homes along Hyatt Drive, which forks off Wayne Lane.

A neighbor who discovered Charles in his car testified that his car was on a "little road, gravel drive road" that led to a "trailer park."

In his appeal, Charles argued Wayne Lane was not within or leading to a "subdivision" because only two mobile homes are located there. Prosecutors argued the road was within a subdivision because it provided vehicular access to the two mobile homes as well as the six additional mobile homes off of Hyatt Drive.

