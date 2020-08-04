99 mph wind gust reported in Southern New Hanover County late Monday

As the sun rose on the Cape Fear Tuesday morning, residents began to assess what kind of damage the howling wind, bursting transformers and piercing rain overnight had done.

Facts and figures about the stronger-than-expected storm’s impact in Southeastern North Carolina are still coming in, but here’s what we know so far.

– 99 mph: Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office show the region’s strongest reported wind gust was measured at 10:46 p.m. Monday at Federal Point in southern New Hanover County.

– 74 mph: Wilmington’s strongest gust measured came at 11:42 p.m. The same wind gust speed was measured in Oak Island at 10:36 p.m.

– 66 mph: The strongest wind gust in Southport, which early reports said was among the hardest hit in the region. Reported at 10:35 p.m.

– 4.07 inches: The highest preliminary rainfall total recorded in the three-county area – New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender – was in Calabash, according to NWS Wilmington.

– 2.03 inches: The unofficial rainfall total in Wilmington.

– 1.56 inches: Rainfall in Southport, despite receiving reportedly severe damage from storm surge.

– 8.48 feet: The above-normal flood stage of the Cape Fear River at Wilmington around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The previous comparable record was 8.28 feet, set during Hurricane Florence on Sept. 14, 2018, according to National Weather Service data.

– 78,179: The number of Duke Energy Progress customers without power in New Hanover County at the storm’s peak Monday night and into Tuesday morning,, according to a Duke Energy Progress map.

– 44,000: The estimated number of power outages in Brunswick County during the storm, across Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation and Duke Energy customers.

– 11:10 p.m.: The time Hurricane Isaias made landfall in Ocean Isle Beach.

– 20-22 mph: The speed at which the storm was moving north-northeast as it passed over the Cape Fear region.

Reporter Hunter Ingram can be reached at Hunter.Ingram@StarNewsOnline.com.