As Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer to North Carolina, area counties and cities are making further preparations and declarations.

The 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center showed the storm with near 70 mph sustained winds and moving north at 13 mph. A turn toward the north-northeast is still expected by late afternoon along with an increase in forward speed. A faster northeastward motion is expected Monday night and into Tuesday. The storm is expected to regain hurricane strength just before it reaches the coast of northeastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina Monday evening.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued for portions of the Pamlico and Albermarle Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for all area counties.

State of emergency:

Craven CountyHolly RidgeCity of JacksonvilleKinstonTown of North Topsail Beach

Shelters opening:

Onslow County - Opening at 6 p.m. Monday and closing Tuesday at noon. Shelters: Swansboro High School, Dixon Middle School, Richlands High School, Jacksonville Commons Middle. Any citizens coming to the shelters should wear a face covering, bring hand sanitizer, their own bedding, items for their children’s care, snacks and any medications. We will be following Red Cross and CDC Guidelines for social distancing at the shelters. All citizens who want to come to the shelters will need to register upon arrival and sign a release form. We will be screening all citizens for COVID-19, and anyone with symptoms will be quarantined away from the general public. Pets will only be permitted at Jacksonville Commons Middle and should be brought in a carrier. Pets will remain with families during COVID-19 sheltering.

Jones County - Two shelters will open at noon Monday and close at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Shelters: Jones Senior High School, Jones County Civic Center. If you are seeking shelter and need transportation, please call the EOC at 252-397-0007 to schedule transportation. Also, all residents must check in at Jones Senior High School for COVID-19 screening before entering the shelters. Jones County is encouraging that residents plan to stay with family or friends or a hotel outside of the storm impact area to help reduce chances of being exposed to COVID-19 virus.

Evacuations:

Onslow Beach, Camp Lejeune - Guest and beach goers will be evacuated by 1 p.m. Monday to prepare for the storm.

Schedule adjustments:

Onslow County Schools - Monday: One-hour early release for students at Onslow Early Colllege High School and all OSC Staff. Tuesday: Two-hour delay for Onslow Early College High School. Two-hour delay for Onslow County Schools staff.

8 a.m. Update

Tropical Storm Isaias is currently passing well offshore the northeast Florida Coast and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting the storm to once again become a hurricane later in the day.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 70 mph although the storm has increased its speed northward to 13 mph. A turn toward the north and north-northeast along with another increase in forward speed is expected later in the day.

The center of the storm is expected to reach the coast of southern North Carolina Monday night and slow weakening is expected after landfall Monday night into Tuesday.

All areas are currently under the following watches/warnings:

Tropical Storm WarningStorm Surge Watch

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, generally within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A state of emergency has been declared for the following areas:

5 a.m. Update

A hurricane warning has been issued from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City. A tropical storm warning extends northward from Surf City to Rhode Island.

Although Isaias was still a tropical storm as of 5 a.m., some strengthening is possible Monday -- prompting the hurricane warning for the Cape Fear coast.

A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 24 hours. A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions are likely within 36 hours.

Isaias is moving toward the north near 9 mph. A turn toward the north and north-northeast along with an increase in forward speed is expected later Monday and Tuesday. The center of Isaias will pass well east of the Georgia coast through Monday morning. The center of Isaias will then approach the coast of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area later Monday. The center will then move inland over eastern North Carolina Monday night and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday and into the northeastern United States by Tuesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is anticipated Monday, and Isaias is forecast to regain hurricane strength before it reaches the North Carolina coast.