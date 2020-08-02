The woman at the center of several days of social unrest at Tony’s Ice Cream last month received a 30-day jail sentence on Sunday after an incident at the Gaston County Magistrate’s Office.

Lydia Maria Robinson, 31, of Gastonia, was booked into Gaston County Jail at 4:08 p.m. Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of criminal contempt. She has no bond because she’s serving an actual jail sentence, not awaiting trial.

This is a developing story and full details of the incident were not immediately known. More details should be known Monday.

However, Robinson apparently entered the Magistrates Office waiting room sometime Sunday. She was not in police custody at the time. During an encounter with a magistrate, a magistrate judge held Robinson in criminal contempt and sentenced her to 30 days in jail.

It is not known which magistrate held Robinson in contempt. No warrant was issued.

Apparently only the same magistrate who issued the contempt charge can revoke the charge, although Robinson could possibly appeal the magistrate’s decison.

Gastonia Police arrested Robinson on July 20 in the parking lot of Tony’s Ice Cream on a trespassing charge.

Her arrest would set off several days of social unrest at Tony’s, which would spread to the Gaston County Jail, Gaston County Courthouse and Gastonia Police headquarters on Long Avenue.

Robinson was an active member of several protests, which did include some out of town groups like the New Black Panthers for Self Defense.

Initially, Robinson became upset because she felt a cashier at Tony’s provided her poor service because she was wearing a Black Lives Matter button at the time she was purchasing ice cream.

Robinson, who says she’s a first-year law school student, said the cashier didn’t say anything, but she could feel "tension," and she received different treatment than the other customers in the store at the time.

"I was treated unfairly, simply put," Robinson said July 23. "It doesn’t have to do with an eye roll. It was a feeling. You could feel it, tension. It was the way she failed to look me in the my eyes and address me as a person. It was the way she failed to speak to me. It was the way she interacted with the customers prior to me."

A co-owner of Tony’s, Tony Coletta, described Robinson’s interaction with the cashier as a misunderstanding.

Gastonia Police were called on July 20 as Robinson yelled in the parking lot in a scene captured by cellphone. She was taken into custody on the sidewalk in front of Tony’s on July 20 on a charge of misdemeanor second-degree trespassing and released on an unsecured bond a short time later.

Robinson’s arrest would lead to tense protests at Tony’s for several days, during which the store closed early.

Those protests lasted at least five days and at times led to more arrests and the blocking off of Franklin Boulevard in front of the store.

Robinson has said she has participated in several protests in different cities since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody. Floyd’s death has sparked protests across the world, as well as riots in some cities.

This is a developing story.

