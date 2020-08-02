He has been given a $175,000 bond

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run incident on North 29th Street.

Officers from the Wilmington Police Department’s Traffic Unit arrived at the scene near Market Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, following reports of a collision.

According to the press release, after his vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a church, the driver attempted to flee the scene.

When officers arrived, the driver, 28-year-old Taquan Perlie James, allegedly refused a sobriety test.

As a crowd began to form, James approached a driver in a nearby vehicle and began to dig into his front waistband.

The press release said James freed an arm as an officer attempted to detain him and tossed a firearm into the driver’s lap.

"The officer continued to struggle with James while an agitated crowd formed behind them," the press release said. "Unable to get the subject under control, he made the decision to deploy his taser and was able to place James in handcuffs and secure the firearm in the vehicle."

According to the press release, officers found crack cocaine and an "open container of liquor" in the vehicle.

James was given a 175,000 secured bond, and was charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony concealed carry weapon, resisting arrest, driving while impaired, failing to maintain lane and open container.

Police confirmed that James is a convicted felon and is currently on federal probation.

