Temporary housing units for 132 students at Belmont Abbey are being set up just two weeks before the first day of the fall semester.

Belmont City Council recently granted a special use permit to Alan Price — project manager of University Housing Solutions in Columbus, Ohio — which allows the college to install three 44-bed modular dorms in a parking lot next to the college’s baseball field used for practice.

Belmont Abbey will use the temporary units as student housing for 12 months, or until one of two of Belmont Abbey’s new permanent dorms is ready for occupancy, according to Price’s application.

Due to numerous weather delays during construction of the new permanent dorm, Price expects the dorm won’t be ready for occupancy until Thanksgiving, he told Belmont City Council members on July 6.

Price told The Gazette in April that the temporary dorms would have working bathrooms but no kitchen amenities. Students soon moving into the temporary housing in the fall will pay $2,300 to live there for the semester.

The modular units eliminate 105 parking spaces typically used by residents of St. Benedict and St. Scholastica dorms, according to the application. To offset the loss, Belmont Abbey plans to add approximately 90 parking spaces to the lot adjacent to the William Gaston Science Building and Lowry Alumni House.

Part of the special use permit requires Belmont Abbey to obtain a building permit from Gaston County for the temporary structures; however, Gaston County has yet to issue a building permit for the temporary dorms, according to Brian Sciba, director of Gaston County building inspections.

"We’re allowing them to just set them up because as they’re coming in on flatbed trucks, they need somewhere to offset them," Sciba said. "It’s going to be a push to get everything inspected."

Sciba noted that Belmont Abbey’s modular-style dorms were most-recently used to help families who were displaced by the fires that raged across California in 2019.

Price told The Gazette in April that around 60 students would need to use temporary on-campus housing. In Price’s application to the city filed in July, Price said the housing would accommodate 132 students.

Belmont Abbey students are currently scheduled to begin moving in on Aug. 14. Evening classes begin on Aug. 17, and day classes begin the next day.

Students with 12 to 18 credit hours of classes pay $18,500 annually to enroll in Belmont Abbey classes. On-campus housing starts at $1,950 per semester and reaches as high $3,250 per semester.

Just under 1,600 students count on Belmont Abbey College for degrees in higher education.

