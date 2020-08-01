Ayden Damitio who has been a licensed real estate professional since he was only 20 and spent time furthering his education at Cape Fear Community College. Patt Mason’s passion for real estate investing was sparked from watching her father, an early home owner at Figure Eight Island.

Ayden Damitio, a North Carolina native with extensive experience in the Raleigh market, has joined the Autumn Hall office of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage .

Damitio was born in Raleigh and raised on the Outer Banks. He notes that his early work experiences as a mate on charter boats were crucial to his professional development: "I learned the true definition of hard work at a young age. I would often get seasick while simultaneously being responsible for gaffing fish and rigging bait, but I always stayed focused on the task at hand. This gave me the confidence to persevere through just about any circumstance."

To gain insight about the inner workings of the industry and receive critical on-the-job training, Damitio began his career as an agent for a leading real estate team in Raleigh. By working with a team that includes a listing agent and real estate investor, he developed a thorough knowledge of how to analyze property values, negotiate repairs, gather estimates and build relationships.

Damitio, who has been a licensed real estate professional since he was only 20 and spent time furthering his education at Cape Fear Community College.

An avid surfer, Damitio is enthusiastic about the chance to apply the knowledge, experience and skills he has gained to make a positive impact on the lives of his clients. "Coming back to the coast feels like coming home," he says.

Got a niche and want to be in the know? Subscribe to our free newsletters!

Update My Profile

Patt Mason, also joins Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage. Helping people experience the best of the coastal lifestyle and the iconic architecture that makes Wilmington so special is the core of what Mason does on a daily basis, as a local agent with a lifetime’s worth of area knowledge. A resident of Wilmington since 1981, Mason says her decision to leave her previous brokerage in favor of Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage was motivated by the benefit it would ultimately provide for her clients.

"Joining Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage in Wilmington gives me access to a highly talented staff and many levels of support," said Mason, who will be based in the company’s Autumn Hall office. "Also, the convenient local network of office locations enables me to provide excellent service for my clients."

With a background in architectural design and direct sales, Mason is a highly skilled negotiator who enjoys helping her clients visualize the potential of specific properties and develop action plans for renovations. Responsive and thorough, she draws from her knowledge of building materials, property valuation and project management to negotiate outstanding results for her buyers and deliver the maximum possible return on investment for her sellers.

Mason’s passion for real estate investing was sparked from watching her father, an early home owner at Figure Eight Island. "I remember when Figure Eight was mostly an empty barrier island," says Mason, who is married to a Wilmington local, Mike Mason. "I’ve loved watching this city grow through the years. Every day I look forward to working with my clients, so they can enjoy the Wilmington area as much as Mike and I do."