The National Weather Service in Newport began their track on Tuesday of a system that turned into Tropical Storm Isaias located in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of Thursday morning, the storm is making its way through Haiti as the cone was originally forecast to make its way towards Florida. After taking a turn East on Wednesday, the NWS has began releasing briefings of what residents in Eastern North Carolina can expect.

Meteorologist John Elardo said they will continue to monitor the path of the storm and could feel some impacts of the storm Sunday night heading into Monday.

"Based on the current forecast track, there is still a lot of uncertainty at this point other than people should continue to monitor the weather," added Elardo.

What Elardo feels most confident about is the possibility of rip currents developing this weekend along with a swell in marine conditions from the storm beginning on Friday and lasting into early next week.

How much wind and rain and the intensity of the track of Isaias will hopefully be known over the next 24 hours as the storm starts to show its hand, according to Elardo.

Off the ENC coast, water temperatures are hovering in the lower to mid 80s, added Elardo.